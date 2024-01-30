David Jones Partners With YOOBIC, Wins RTIH Digital Transformation Award

Luxury retail leader honored for innovative use of game-changing digital workplace technology.

SYDNEY, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian luxury department store David Jones today announced its receipt of Retail Technology Innovation Hub's prestigious Digital Transformation Project of the Year Award for 2023, in recognition of its work with digital workplace pioneer YOOBIC to transform communications, task management, and learning for frontline teams. Used by almost 9,000 team members across 42 stores, one support center, and a distribution center, the YOOBIC mobile-first platform has helped David Jones to unify workflows, create targeted content and on-the-go learning opportunities, and dramatically increase productivity for its teams.

"Since opening our doors in 1838, David Jones has remained at the forefront of retail innovation," said Kate Bergin, David Jones Director – Omnichannel. "By partnering with YOOBIC, we're building on that tradition by providing store teams the powerful mobile-first tools they need to collaborate effectively, work efficiently, and deliver seamless service and experiences for our customers."

Before working with YOOBIC, David Jones' legacy digital tools lacked mobile access or targeted learning capabilities. This resulted in fragmented systems, lack of visibility for managers, and difficulties keeping stores informed. David Jones identified the need to improve the employee experience and empower team members to provide inspiring customer service.

Working with YOOBIC allowed David Jones to leverage best-in-class content-targeting and newsfeed tools to transform frontline communication, reducing irrelevant messages and helping teams to stay focused on driving value. With digitised task-tracking and streamlined mobile delivery of bite-sized learning and upskilling resources, the platform also created an engaging, user-friendly experience helping staff to build their skills without leaving the sales floor.

The results were striking, with outcomes including:

90%+ audit compliance from digitized workflows

from digitized workflows 50,000+ tasks completed with 88% completion rate

with 88% completion rate 4,000+ learning hours consumed on interactive courses

on interactive courses 500,000+ content views in the newsfeed with high engagement

YOOBIC's sophisticated reporting and automation tools also proved transformative for David Jones leaders at both the store and corporate level. With streamlined workflows, leaders can now roll out new initiatives faster while spending less time on admin tasks and more time coaching and developing team members. The YOOBIC platform is AI-ready and provides advanced analytics capabilities, enabling smarter and more connected decision-making at every level of the organization.

"We knew we needed a modern digital workplace solution to enhance our team member experience and empower them to deliver service like no other, and that's exactly what YOOBIC delivered," said Bergin. "YOOBIC integrated into our workflows with ease and has significantly improved the way we communicate with our teams.

"At YOOBIC, we're committed to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their frontline teams, and to making retail a career where people can continually grow and find new ways to create value for their employer," said Fabrice Haiat, YOOBIC CEO and co-founder. "We're delighted to see David Jones honored for their successful digital transformation project, and we're proud to have helped them empower their employees and build a powerful foundation for future growth."

About DAVID JONES

David Jones is Australasia's leading premium department store retailer. The iconic department store first opened its doors in 1838 with the mission to sell 'the best and most exclusive goods' and celebrated its 185th anniversary in 2023. David Jones has 41 stores across Australia and New Zealand as well as davidjones.com in Australia and is the oldest continuously operating department store in the world still trading under its original name.

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an AI-powered frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work—all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 350+ companies around the world including Boots, GameStop, Lacoste, Lidl, Mattress Firm, Michaels, Peloton, Pret, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE YOOBIC