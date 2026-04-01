DayOne Announces RM28+ Billion Commitment and Talent Initiatives in Malaysia at Inaugural Tech & AI Career Expo

DayOne also announced plans to scale Malaysia into its largest global operational footprint, with the country accounting for over 50% of the firm's total headcount growth in 2026, as it aims to double its workforce and expand toward 1,200 direct jobs in Malaysia. The expanded presence is expected to generate over 5,000 jobs across the supply chain ecosystem. In particular, the Phase II expansion of its Global Shared Services Center (GSSC) in Kuala Lumpur, is also set to create more than 200 high-value roles across finance, procurement, investment, and corporate functions.

The company also unveiled the launch of two talent programs, aimed at cultivating young talent through its internship and graduate pathways. These programs are designed to provide early exposure, hands-on experience, and accelerated career development for high-potential individuals entering the digital infrastructure sector. As part of its efforts to empowering Malaysia's digital ecosystem, DayOne will also train over 1,000 data center engineers to support AI-ready infrastructure at its Regional Operations and Training Hub in Johor.

The commitment and talent initiatives were announced at the inaugural DayOne Tech & AI Career Expo held today in Kuala Lumpur and witnessed by representatives from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Social Security Organisation (PERKESO), and TalentCorp Malaysia. The event brought together over 1,000 participants, 30 exhibiting companies, and 13 Malaysian universities to connect high-potential talent with more than 500 roles across the technology and AI ecosystem.

"Malaysia is not just a market for DayOne; it is a long-term commitment and a cornerstone of our regional strategy," said Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne. "The RM28 billion cumulative investment and the hiring and talent development we are announcing today are backed by real infrastructure: a regional operations hub in Johor, an expanded shared services center in Kuala Lumpur, and now two talent programs that will connect Malaysia's best and brightest to the opportunities being created across the SIJORI corridor. Our role extends beyond infrastructure, as we see DayOne playing an active role in contributing to the digital backbone that enables Malaysia's long-term economic growth."

A video message from YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, underscored the importance of continued collaboration between government and industry in developing both digital infrastructure and local talent.

"Government, industry, and academia must work together. We do not just create jobs, we create opportunities. And more importantly, we build talent that can compete globally. That is why initiatives like the DayOne Tech and AI Career Expo really matter. This is where ambition meets opportunities. Preparing our youth not just to find jobs, but to become creators, innovators, and leaders of the future. May this platform be the beginning of something bigger for you and for Malaysia," said YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Expo was designed as a platform not only for employment, but for career enablement and ecosystem engagement. Throughout the day, attendees participated in leadership keynotes, government and industry panels, and practical sessions covering workforce development, career pathways, and real-world applications of AI and technology. Participation from 13 universities, including leading institutions such as Universiti Malaya, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, further strengthened connections between education and industry.

The Career Expo reflects DayOne's commitment to not only infrastructure investment but also talent development, connecting high-potential candidates to real opportunities across the ecosystem. MIDA, MDEC, PERKESO, and TalentCorp participated in the event as co-partners, with YB Howard Lee, Member of the National TVET Council and Member of Parliament for Ipoh Timor, delivering remarks. YB Lee Ting Han, Johor State Executive Council (EXCO) Member and Chairman of the Johor State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee, and YB Ng Sze Han, Selangor State Executive Councilor for Investment, Trade, and Mobility, also gave video remarks at the event. The Expo is a reflection of a shared vision between DayOne and Malaysia, as the company works in partnership with government agencies to support Malaysia's position as a leading regional digital hub.

Following the inaugural Tech & AI Career Expo in Malaysia, DayOne will take its talent engagement initiatives across the region, with the next event in Thailand later in April, focused on connecting infrastructure investment with workforce readiness and create sustainable pathways into high-growth careers in digital infrastructure and AI industries.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-gen data centers for industry leaders who demand reliable, cost-effective and rapidly scalable solutions. Its facilities empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to achieve fast deployment and enhance connectivity, driving transformative engagement and innovation as we shape the future of industries. DayOne's data center developments span key markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, and Finland.

SOURCE DayOne Data Centers