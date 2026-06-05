DayOne Data Centers Announces Final Closing of its Series C Equity Financing at US$4.5 Billion

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne"), a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform, today announced the final closing of its Series C equity financing with total gross proceeds of US$4.5 billion.

The Series C round was led by existing investors Coatue and Hillhouse, now DayOne's two largest shareholders, with participation from notable new investors including the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) and Achi Capital Partners.

Since its inception in 2022, DayOne has secured more than 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of total bookings for capacity in Asia Pacific and Europe, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing international digital infrastructure platforms. The Series C equity financing is expected to enable DayOne to accelerate its expansion in key markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Finland and Spain.

DayOne may continue to consider additional equity and debt financing options in the private and public markets, subject to its funding needs, market conditions and other considerations.

About DayOne Data Centers

DayOne Data Centers Limited ("DayOne") is a Singapore-headquartered global digital infrastructure platform that develops and operates next-generation data centers, with a footprint across markets in Asia Pacific and Europe. Trusted by leading global hyperscalers and enterprises, DayOne designs, builds and operates high-capacity, AI-ready campuses with speed, scale and reliability. Powered by its proprietary integrated delivery model and proven track record of pioneering and scaling new markets, DayOne unlocks strategic capacity to meet accelerating critical infrastructure demands. Established in 2022, DayOne has data center campuses in operation or under development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, Finland and Spain. For more information, visit dayonedc.com.

Important Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of DayOne or any other entities. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements about DayOne's or certain of its investors' beliefs and expectations regarding DayOne's business, operations and prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

SOURCE DayOne Data Centers Limited