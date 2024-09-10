dBio Partners with Japan's Tamana City to Lead the Future of Smart Healthcare Solutions

TAIPEI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Decentralized Biotechnology Intelligence Co., Ltd (dBio), a global leader in exercise and health platform solutions, has announced a significant milestone in its international expansion. In a strategic move to address Japan's pressing demographic challenges, dBio has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of Tamana City, Kumamoto Prefecture. The agreement, formalized during the "Taiwan-Japan Smart Healthcare Innovation Enterprise Exchange Meeting" and signed by Mayor Takahiro Kurahara, marks the launch of dBio's state-of-the-art AIoT wearable technologies in the region's care institutions and hospitals.

Edward Chou, Executive Assistant to the Chairman of dBio, and Mayor Takahiro Kurahara of Tamana City, Japan, joyously celebrate the establishment of their partnership Judy Wu, Business Development Executive of dBio; Maria Wu, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Economic Affairs; and Edward Chou, Executive Assistant to the Chairman of dBio Edward Chou, Executive Assistant to the Chairman of dBio, signs the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mayor Takahiro Kurahara of Tamana City, Japan

In response to the challenges faced by Tamana City, dBio aims to improve health management with its flagship products: the gMOT Cloud AI Dynamic Motion Insole Sensor and the StethoCloud AIoT Wearable Stethoscope. These cutting-edge innovations leverage advanced artificial intelligence to provide real-time health insights. The gMOT Cloud insole offers dynamic gait analysis, exercise intensity tracking, and numerous critical health metrics, while the StethoCloud wearable stethoscope provides 24/7 heart sound monitoring with AI-driven analysis. Together, these technologies promise to enhance healthcare delivery and improve the quality of life for residents.

dBio enhances health and exercise management by integrating AI, microsensors, and IoT, offering real-time wearable solutions and data analysis to optimize health and performance. With over 70 patents, dBio is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, the Global Sports Innovation Center powered by Microsoft (GSIC), and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) ecosystems.

"We are honored to collaborate with Tamana City to address the pressing challenges posed by an aging population and labor shortages," said Judy Wu, Business Development Executive at dBio. "Our innovative solutions are designed not only to support healthcare professionals but also to empower individuals to take control of their health in new and meaningful ways. We are confident that our partnership with Tamana City will serve as a model for future initiatives in Japan and beyond."

This partnership underscores dBio's commitment to expanding its global footprint while addressing the specific healthcare needs of local populations. As dBio continues to grow its market presence, it remains dedicated to pioneering solutions that enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide.

