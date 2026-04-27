DBS partners with Ascenda to grow premium rewards impact

HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the loyalty commerce network that powers growth for the world's favorite brands, today announced a new strategic partnership with Asia's leading financial services group, DBS Bank, in the Hong Kong market.

By connecting to Ascenda's loyalty ecosystem, DBS Hong Kong's market-leading customer propositions are enhanced with the addition of new premium rewards value for customers. This includes the ability to transfer DBS Credit Card rewards currencies (DBS$) into favorite frequent traveller programs to unlock exclusive value on accommodation. The collaboration addresses the growing consumer demand for more aspirational rewards propositions and unique travel experiences.

The elevated DBS Credit Card rewards proposition will debut in Hong Kong on 27 April 2026, marking the first phase of its rollout. Additional launches in other markets across the group will follow thereafter, unlocking enhanced travel value for DBS customers more broadly.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajay Mathur, Head of Consumer Banking Group and Wealth Management, DBS Hong Kong, said, "The partnership with Ascenda unlocks unprecedented choice and value for our customers. This rewards expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to providing seamless and enriching travel experiences, and empowering customers with more choices to redeem their points in ways that best suit their lifestyles."

Paul Smitton, President International at Ascenda added, "We're delighted to launch this collaboration with DBS and enable the bank's growth in Hong Kong as well as on a regional level. This partnership reflects our mandate to deliver outsized impact for major financial institutions globally."

About Ascenda:

Ascenda powers rewards for the world's most iconic financial services products, enabling high-value, personalized experiences that drive profitable behavior. With over a decade of proven results, an unrivaled roster of top-tier global clients, and cutting-edge enterprise-grade technology, Ascenda is trusted by leading brands to deliver outsized growth outcomes, eliminate complexity, and create extraordinary customer experiences. For more information, please visit ascenda.com.

SOURCE Ascenda