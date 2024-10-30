DDPAI Unveils New Products at Malaysia Fall Launch Event: Introducing the Z60 4G Dashcam & RANGER M1 Motorcycle Dashcam

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDPAI successfully hosted its highly anticipated Fall Product Launch Event in Malaysia, unveiling two exciting new additions to its product lineup: the Z60 dashcam and the RANGER M1 motorcycle dashcam. The event brought together key media figures and industry professionals to witness DDPAI's latest innovations in smart automotive technology.

The Z60 dashcam, the highlight of the event, is designed to elevate the driving experience with its 4K UHD resolution, πLink Multi-Channel System, and AOV low-energy parking monitoring. By utilizing πLink technology, the Z60 offers flexibility like never before, allowing users to connect additional dashcams, such as the screenless MINI2X, to create a 3-channel setup for enhanced coverage and more diverse use cases. The Z60 also supports 4G connectivity, enabling drivers to monitor their vehicle remotely, ensuring continuous protection even when they are not behind the wheel.

At the event, attendees saw firsthand how the AOV low-power parking monitoring system significantly extends parking surveillance time while conserving energy. Additionally, DDPAI's NightVIS 2.0 technology ensures crystal-clear night-time recording, making the Z60 one of the most advanced and reliable dashcams on the market today.

The RANGER M1, DDPAI's newest motorcycle dashcam, was also introduced during the event. Built with motorcyclists in mind, it features 3K dual-channel recording—a leading resolution in the motorcycle dashcam market—alongside a 145° wide-angle lens and F1.55 aperture, delivering outstanding clarity in both day and night conditions.

Media attendees experienced live demonstrations of the RANGER M1's stabilization technology, which ensures smooth footage even on bumpy roads. Additionally, the SR 4.0-Lite effect adds dynamic riding data overlays to the video, making it more engaging for riders. Its IP67 waterproof rating enhances durability in all weather conditions, making the RANGER M1 ideal for motorcyclists who encounter diverse environments.

This launch event highlights DDPAI's ongoing commitment to the Southeast Asian market, with plans to develop even more innovative products tailored to local consumers. Both the Z60 and RANGER M1 are set to be available in regional markets soon, reflecting DDPAI's focus on bringing cutting-edge technology to the region.

For more details on the Z60 and RANGER M1, visit DDPAI's website.

