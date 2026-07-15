De Tomaso Advances Next-Generation V12 Programme with Italtecnica

HONG KONG and TURIN, Italy, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OIO Group (NASDAQ: OIO) today announced its collaboration with Italtecnica Engineering on De Tomaso's next-generation V12 programme, as prototype bench testing commences following the successful completion of the engine's design and engineering phase.

De Tomaso's next-generation V12 is a clean-sheet, bespoke powertrain engineered exclusively for the marque. Rather than adapting an existing OEM engine architecture, the programme has been conceived from first principles to embody De Tomaso's vision of mechanical purity, analogue driving and timeless automotive craftsmanship.

The clean-sheet architecture provides complete engineering freedom to define every aspect of the engine's character—from its combustion architecture and performance characteristics to its acoustics, throttle response and emotional driver engagement. The result is a powertrain designed to become an integral part of the next generation of De Tomaso automobiles, rather than simply its source of propulsion.

With prototype bench testing now underway, the programme enters the critical validation phase, where the engine will undergo comprehensive durability, calibration, thermal management and performance testing before progressing to vehicle integration.

Carlo Cavagnero, Technical Director of Italtecnica Engineering, said:

"A clean-sheet V12 programme of this nature has become exceptionally rare in today's automotive industry. Developing an engine entirely from first principles gives us the freedom to define every aspect of its character without compromise—from its responsiveness and performance to its acoustics and emotional engagement. Rather than adapting an existing production architecture, we have engineered a powertrain specifically around De Tomaso's vision. That level of engineering focus is what makes this programme truly special."

Norman Choi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OIO Group, said:

"A bespoke V12 programme is a deliberate strategic decision. It allows De Tomaso to own the engineering DNA that will define every future De Tomaso automobile—from its performance and sound to the emotional connection it delivers behind the wheel. Our collaboration with Italtecnica brings together a specialist Motor Valley engineering team with De Tomaso's vision for the future. The commencement of prototype bench testing marks another step forward as we continue building the next generation of De Tomaso automobiles. This is the standard of execution we intend across the group."

At a time when clean-sheet internal combustion engine programmes have become increasingly uncommon, De Tomaso's next-generation V12 demonstrates the marque's long-term commitment to engineering authenticity, craftsmanship and analogue performance.

OIO Group will continue to provide updates as the programme progresses through prototype validation, vehicle integration and the next stages of engineering development.

About OIO Group

OIO Group (NASDAQ: OIO) is a technology-driven industrial group with businesses spanning advanced sustainable materials, circular economy solutions and ultra-luxury automotive innovation. Through De Tomaso Automobili, OIO Group is committed to creating timeless, limited-production performance automobiles that combine Italian craftsmanship, engineering excellence and emotional design.

About Italtecnica Engineering

Headquartered in Italy's renowned Motor Valley, Italtecnica Engineering is an independent engineering company specialising in the design, development and validation of bespoke high-performance internal combustion engines and advanced powertrain systems for premium and limited-production automotive manufacturers. Its expertise encompasses complete powertrain development, from concept engineering through prototype validation and production support. https://italtecnicaengineering.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE OIO Group