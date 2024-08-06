Deadline: August 15! Countdown to the Submission Deadline for the 2024 Xiamen International Animation Festival Cyber Sousa Award

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The submission deadline for the 16th Xiamen International Animation Festival Cyber Sousa Award is fast approaching! Since its launch in June, participants from around the world have actively submitted their entries. As of now, over a thousand participants have entered the competition, with more than 2,000 submissions in the categories of animation, comics, and games.

2024 Xiamen International Animation Festival Cyber Sousa Award

The Xiamen International Animation Festival Cyber Sousa Award is hosted by the Xiamen Municipal People's Government. As a premier event in China's animation and gaming industry, it has upheld principles of fairness, impartiality, and transparency in its judging process since its inception in 2008. The competition is dedicated to discovering and promoting high-quality works and talents, encouraging the application of animation technology across various industries and fields, and actively exploring new trends and models in the animation and gaming industry. Through this platform, numerous outstanding animation and game works have emerged, becoming leaders in the industry.

This year's Cyber Sousa Award Animation&Comic Competition features 11 categories, including Feature Animation, Animated Series, Short Animation, Student Animation, Comics, and Student Comics, with total prize money amounting to RMB 1.3 million. Additionally, the competition keeps pace with the development trends of the digital economy by specially setting up awards for "Short Video Animation" and "Commercial Animation." These categories aim to encourage creators and works that combine both artistic and commercial value, promoting the integration of animation with the real economy.

Moreover, the Cyber Sousa Award Game Competition is also underway, with the core evaluation criteria being originality, innovation, and playability. The competition features nine categories: Best Game (Gold, Silver, Bronze), Best Game Planning, Best Game Art, Best Game Programming, Best Mobile Game, Cross-Strait Special Game, and Best Student Game, with a total prize pool of RMB 690,000.

To ensure the fairness and authority of the competition, the organizing committee will invite well-known experts and scholars from the industry to serve as judges. After pre-selection, preliminary evaluation, and final evaluation stages, the list of winners will be announced in November this year. During the award ceremony, online and offline exchange activities will be held, inviting internationally renowned animation and game companies to participate, providing opportunities for domestic and foreign creators to exchange and learn from each other.

According to the schedule, submissions are open until August 15. Participants can register on the official website of the Xiamen International Animation Festival (www.cybersousa.com.cn).

SOURCE Xiamen International Animation Festival Organizing Committee