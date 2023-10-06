Debut: HOFS Award 2023 in Singapore Honours Outstanding Individuals Making History In The World Stage

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, the best in HOFS Award 2023 debuts in Singapore, recognising the above and beyond achievements of High Quality, Outstanding, Famous and Successful entrepreneurs with a significant presence in Singapore and South East Asia, underscoring their dominant position in today's global marketplace.

This unique Singapore and South East Asian award programme recognises entrepreneurial achievements of individuals who have demonstrated vision, leadership and success – who continuously reshape our communities and countries around the world.

The HOFS Award 2023 in Singapore took place on September 30, 2023 at Ritz Carlton-Millenia, where influential individuals who have raised the standards among various niche sectors around the world were gathered to celebrate uniqueness as well as strive for excellence through creativity. Ms. Chonlatee Chanracjakul, Minister of Royal Thai Embassy and Ms. Panalee Choosri, Counsellor of Royal Thai Embassy were also present.

The award winners showcased some of the most renowned South East Asian brands across the food, travel, tech, beauty and wellness industries within the region. The event also served as a networking platform for top CEOs and global business leaders from around the world to exchange information and provide guidance to their Thai counterparts that are eager to expand their knowledge of Singapore.

Singapore, as a global business hub, holds immense potential for South East Asian products to foster business opportunities between the financial hubs of South East Asia and the world. In addition, many well-established South East Asian organisations that have expressed interest in expanding into Singapore also garnered the support from both Singapore's public and private sectors through the valuable insights offered by CEOs and business leaders who attended the event.

The HOFS Awards 2023 in Singapore opened with a warm welcome from Mr Daniel Tan, Senior Business Advisor from SME Centre@ASME, who announced a total of 60 winners, honouring 25 content creators and 35 industry leaders across 28 categories. Here are some of the names:

Category Recipient Award Country Influencer/Creator JianHao Tan Entertainment Influencers Hall Of Fame Singapore Influencer/Creator Wahkao Entertainment Influencers Hall Of Fame Singapore Business LA LYNN Food Innovation Hall Of Fame Singapore Business AIRLEC Electronic Innovation Hall Of Fame Singapore Business Trentios Processed Agricultural Products Hall Of Fame Singapore Business KK Diamonds New Entry Iconic Celebrity Award Thailand Influencer/Creator Yubin Shin Shining International Artist Hall Of Fame Cambodia

Ms Thip Thitima Sirintranon, CEO of Win Win PRPlus shared, "The HOFS Award 2023 in Singapore is a great platform to celebrate accomplished individuals, as well as help them get their names out there. Hence, it is extra meaningful that our award winners are not solely from Thailand, but from around the region too. Singapore is one of the key international hubs, so debuting this event in Singapore is a strategic move to bring these brands and content creators onto the global stage. Along with the strong government support from Singapore, we believe that this will mark the beginning of recognising the next generation of Asian business leaders."

About HOFS Award 2023 in Singapore

The HOFS Award 2023 annual best in the business awards gala brings together South East Asia's most influential entrepreneurship and influencer leaders to celebrate the ambitions and contributions of the honourees, bridging Singapore and South East Asian economies to the world.

This event aims to build connections to expand businesses in Singapore, with recognition from both Singapore government agencies and Singapore's private sector to strengthen the advantages to compete on the global stage.

About WINWIN PRPLUS (SINGAPORE)

WINWIN PRPLUS is one of the leading PR and Events companies in Thailand, and they have now set up a company in Singapore. Founded by Thai business tycoon, Thip Thitima Sitintranon, WINWIN PRPLUS strives to be top of mind with creative forwardness and social acknowledgement. The well-known CEO has made history on the global stage by receiving the prestigious "HOFS Award 2023" (High Quality, Outstanding, Famous, and Successful Awards 2023) at the Singapore Business Federation Centre (SBF) in Singapore. This event brought together numerous Thai CEOs and business leaders who were privileged to attend.

