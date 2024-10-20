Debut of the Inaugural NIMO WAVE LIVE SHOW at Thailand Game Show 2024, Unveiling the Commercial Potential of Music

NIMO Deepens Collaboration with Thailand Game Show to Continuously Strengthen Global Commercialization Landscape

NIMO has set up a rich array of check-in elements at its on-site booth S4, themed "NIMO GAME SOLUTION SPACE," including the interactive challenge zone. Gamers or fans who complete the fun interactive tasks on-site have the chance to win generous gift packs, such as NIMO squishy toys, emoji stickers, woven bags, and music festival-themed gifts, which attracted active participation and widespread attention of many fans. Furthermore, three top Vietnamese streamers cosplayed at the game show and engaged in live streaming as well as on-site interactions, sharing the joy of live streaming with local users up close. Additionally, to promote NIMO's youthful and energetic brand image, various trendy items such as fashionable T-shirts were displayed in the "NIMO STORE" exhibition area, further enhancing NIMO's brand influence globally.

In addition to bringing more communication opportunities to local users, NIMO's participation in the Thailand Game Show also aims to connect with more localized business partners. By exhibiting offline, NIMO hopes to foster cross-industry collaborations with organizations from various sectors. Starting 2024, NIMO has actively participated in ChinaJoy in China, Gamescom in Germany, and the highly anticipated Thailand Game Show. It is evident that NIMO 's participation in each game exhibition has demonstrated a clear strategic plan and brand upgrade. For instance, at ChinaJoy in Shanghai, China, NIMO unveiled its new slogan "GLOBAL NIMO, LOCAL FUN!", emphasizing that while expanding globally, NIMO also attaches great importance to the development of localized community ecosystems. In Cologne, Germany, it can be seen the in-depth collaboration between NIMO and Tencent Games, breaking through NIMO's own business boundaries. NIMO is more than being just a live streaming platform, but also a full-service game distribution platform, a global influencer marketing agency, and a professional e-sports tournament organizer. Now in Thailand's Bangkok, NIMO remains to be full of surprises. At this year's Thailand Game Show, NIMO hosted an e-sports-themed music festival for thousand people and rolled out a musician commercialization support program, further integrating gaming, music, and pop culture elements. Its diversified content platform community and omnichannel marketing capabilities make it even more anticipated.

NIMO WAVE LIVE SHOW Debuts at Thailand Game Show and Rolls Out Musician Support Initiative

As the major highlight of the game show, the NIMO WAVE LIVE SHOW was held on the evening of October 19th at the main stage of the game show venue. Renowned Thai singers MILLI and IRONBOY, popular Thai band PAPER PLANES, Sisweet, and Brazilian pop singer Lúcia, among other artists and bands, brought a multitude of familiar songs to the audience. Additionally, band lead vocalist Phạm Anh Khoa, guitarist Dzung, music producer as well as renowned DJ Teddy Doox, and well-known DJ Brian, who are under Vietnam's OEG Talent House, also delivered exhilarating performances. Popular game-related songs such as those from "Arena Breakout," "Battle of Golden Spatula," "PUBG," and "League of Legends" were performed, igniting the passion of every audience at the scene!

Following the success of the inaugural NIMO WAVE LIVE SHOW, NIMO is poised to unveil a commercial support program tailored specifically for musicians. The program aims to attract more talented and innovative musicians to join the newly launched NIMO WAVE music category in August by offering diversified revenue streams, music distribution and promotion services, creative support, and technological empowerment. Worth mentioning is that OEG Talent House, along with more than ten affiliated musicians, has taken the lead in joining the NIMO WAVE music section. Currently, NIMO has forged partnerships with Revolution, the most influential music festival organizer in Southeast Asia, and NCT, a renowned music platform in Vietnam. Additionally, NIMO will provide services such as copyright management, brand collaboration, advertising revenue sharing, and creative tool development to help enhance musicians' comprehensive capabilities in content creation, music distribution, commercial earnings, and personal influence.

Looking ahead, NIMO will continue strengthening cooperation with the gaming industry to explore more cooperative approaches such as exclusive customized game music and soundtrack albums for game characters, enhancing the diversity of entertainment content. On one hand, NIMO plans to collaborate with top musicians, record labels, and content creators to establish a global network of music partners. By tailoring content creation and community operations to the musical styles and user preferences of different regions, NIMO aims to build a more diverse pan-entertainment content consumption ecosystem. On the other hand, NIMO will continue to actively explore crossover collaborations with various fields, and expand partnerships with global entertainment companies, technology platforms and cultural events, to tap into the substantial commercial value within the pan-entertainment sector.

SOURCE Nimo