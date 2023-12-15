Decade of Excellence: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Recognition of 78 Outstanding Workplaces

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia program. With participation from over 20,000 companies and surveying more than 1,500,000 employees, the past decade has been extraordinary, recognizing the top workplaces across Asia.

Congratulations to the Winners of 2023 Malaysia HR Asia Best Companies to Work in Asia
Commemorating this significant milestone, HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry, has unveiled the winners of the esteemed HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Malaysia 2023 awards. This year's program acknowledges 78 exceptional companies that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

In a significant move towards recognizing workplaces that embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, HR Asia has chosen the theme "Celebrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" for this year's Best Companies to Work for in Asia Malaysia 2023 awards. Placing these values at the forefront reflects HR Asia's commitment to acknowledging organisations prioritising inclusive and equitable work environments.

This year's nominations saw a notable surge, with 320 companies vying for the prestigious title. Additionally, a record 21,800 survey participants contributed their insights and experiences, highlighting extensive regional participation and engagement in identifying the top companies to work for in Asia.

"We are thrilled to witness overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Malaysia 2023 awards," said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. "The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Malaysia to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being."

In line with the commitment to recognizing excellence and innovation in the human resources domain, three additional categories were introduced. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards recognize organisations making significant strides in creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards honour organisations showing exceptional care for their employees, particularly during challenging times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards acknowledge organisations successfully using technology to transform their human resource practices.

A highlight of this year's event was the recognition of 10 'Gold Harmonia' winners, who have won the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, for five years or more consecutively. They are Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd, BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur, Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd, CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd, Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia), Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd, Malayan Flour Mills Berhad, Manulife Insurance Berhad, and Telekom Malaysia.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region, including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making it the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement.

For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Malaysia 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (MALAYSIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. AbbVie Sdn Bhd
  2. Accenture
  3. Aerospace Composites Malaysia
  4. AIA Digital+ Malaysia
  5. airasia Move
  6. Analog Devices Malaysia
  7. Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  8. Association Of International Certified Professional Accountants (The Association)
  9. BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur
  10. Baxter Healthcare Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  11. BE International Marketing Sdn Bhd
  12. Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd
  13. Cargill
  14. Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad
  15. CIBA VISION Johor Sdn. Bhd.
  16. CIMB
  17. City Facilities Management Sdn Bhd
  18. Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  19. Colgate-Palmolive Malaysia
  20. CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd
  21. Dell Technologies
  22. E-Way Alliance Sdn Bhd
  23. Edwards Lifesciences
  24. Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  25. Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd
  26. Fonterra Brands Malaysia
  27. Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd
  28. FrogAsia Sdn Bhd (A YTL Company)
  29. FWD Takaful
  30. Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia)
  31. Heraeus Materials Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  32. Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  33. IDS Medical Systems (M) Sdn. Bhd.
  34. IGT Services and Technologies KL Sdn Bhd
  35. InterContinental Kuala Lumpur
  36. IOI Properties Group
  37. Jacobs Douwe Egberts
  38. Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd
  39. Kerry Malaysia
  40. Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  41. Kimberly-Clark Malaysia
  42. KONE Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd
  43. Koperasi Sahabat Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (Koop Sahabat) Berhad
  44. Lazada Malaysia
  45. Lembaga Pembiayaan Perumahan Sektor Awam
  46. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad
  47. Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission
  48. Mamee-Double Decker Group
  49. Manulife Insurance Berhad
  50. Mattel Continental Asia Sdn Bhd
  51. Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  52. myTukar
  53. NXP Malaysia
  54. Orsted Malaysia
  55. Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd
  56. PepsiCo (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  57. Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
  58. Puratos Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  59. QI Group
  60. Reckitt Malaysia
  61. Sandoz Malaysia
  62. Sarawak Energy Berhad
  63. SCP Property Services Sdn Bhd
  64. Sime Darby Property
  65. Sri Pengkalan Binaan Sdn Bhd
  66. Startek Malaysia
  67. Sutherland Global Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  68. Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  69. Tanah Makmur Berhad Group
  70. TDCX Malaysia
  71. Telekom Malaysia
  72. Tokio Marine Insurans (Malaysia) Berhad
  73. UDA Holdings Berhad
  74. Universal Robina Munchy's
  75. Wei Dat Steel Wire Sdn Bhd
  76. Wistron Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  77. Yinson Holdings Berhad
  78. YTL Construction

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

  1. BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur
  2. CIMB
  3. Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  4. Edwards Lifesciences
  5. Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd
  6. IGT Services and Technologies KL Sdn Bhd
  7. Kimberly-Clark Malaysia
  8. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad
  9. Orsted Malaysia
  10. Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd
  11. Reckitt Malaysia
  12. Startek Malaysia
  13. TDCX Malaysia

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

  1. Accenture
  2. AIA Digital+ Malaysia
  3. Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  4. Dell Technologies
  5. Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  6. Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
  7. Mamee-Double Decker Group
  8. NXP Malaysia
  9. QI Group
  10. Sarawak Energy Berhad
  11. UDA Holdings Berhad
  12. Wistron Technology (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
  13. Yinson Holdings Berhad

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2023

  1. Aerospace Composites Malaysia
  2. City Facilities Management Sdn Bhd
  3. CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd
  4. FrogAsia Sdn Bhd (A YTL Company)
  5. IOI Properties Group
  6. Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd
  7. KONE Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd
  8. Malayan Flour Mills Berhad
  9. Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  10. Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd
  11. Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd
  12. Tanah Makmur Berhad Group
  13. YTL Construction

