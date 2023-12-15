Decade of Excellence: HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Recognition of 78 Outstanding Workplaces

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia program. With participation from over 20,000 companies and surveying more than 1,500,000 employees, the past decade has been extraordinary, recognizing the top workplaces across Asia.

Congratulations to the Winners of 2023 Malaysia HR Asia Best Companies to Work in Asia

Commemorating this significant milestone, HR Asia, a leading publication in the human resources industry, has unveiled the winners of the esteemed HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Malaysia 2023 awards. This year's program acknowledges 78 exceptional companies that have excelled in creating exemplary work environments for their employees.

In a significant move towards recognizing workplaces that embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, HR Asia has chosen the theme "Celebrate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" for this year's Best Companies to Work for in Asia Malaysia 2023 awards. Placing these values at the forefront reflects HR Asia's commitment to acknowledging organisations prioritising inclusive and equitable work environments.

This year's nominations saw a notable surge, with 320 companies vying for the prestigious title. Additionally, a record 21,800 survey participants contributed their insights and experiences, highlighting extensive regional participation and engagement in identifying the top companies to work for in Asia.

"We are thrilled to witness overwhelming enthusiasm and support for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Malaysia 2023 awards," said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. "The increased number of nominations and survey participants demonstrates the commitment of organisations in Malaysia to prioritise employee satisfaction and well-being."

In line with the commitment to recognizing excellence and innovation in the human resources domain, three additional categories were introduced. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards recognize organisations making significant strides in creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards honour organisations showing exceptional care for their employees, particularly during challenging times. Finally, the HR Asia Digital Transformation Awards acknowledge organisations successfully using technology to transform their human resource practices.

A highlight of this year's event was the recognition of 10 'Gold Harmonia' winners, who have won the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, for five years or more consecutively. They are Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd, BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur, Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd, CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd, Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia), Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd, Malayan Flour Mills Berhad, Manulife Insurance Berhad, and Telekom Malaysia.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region, including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making it the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement.

For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Malaysia 2023 awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2023 (MALAYSIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

AbbVie Sdn Bhd Accenture Aerospace Composites Malaysia AIA Digital+ Malaysia airasia Move Analog Devices Malaysia Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd Association Of International Certified Professional Accountants (The Association) BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur Baxter Healthcare Malaysia Sdn Bhd BE International Marketing Sdn Bhd Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd Cargill Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad CIBA VISION Johor Sdn. Bhd. CIMB City Facilities Management Sdn Bhd Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd Colgate-Palmolive Malaysia CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd Dell Technologies E-Way Alliance Sdn Bhd Edwards Lifesciences Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd Fonterra Brands Malaysia Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd FrogAsia Sdn Bhd (A YTL Company) FWD Takaful Great Eastern Life Assurance ( Malaysia ) Heraeus Materials Malaysia Sdn Bhd Huawei Technologies ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd IDS Medical Systems (M) Sdn. Bhd. IGT Services and Technologies KL Sdn Bhd InterContinental Kuala Lumpur IOI Properties Group Jacobs Douwe Egberts Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd Kerry Malaysia Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Kimberly-Clark Malaysia KONE Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd Koperasi Sahabat Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (Koop Sahabat) Berhad Lazada Malaysia Lembaga Pembiayaan Perumahan Sektor Awam Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Mamee-Double Decker Group Manulife Insurance Berhad Mattel Continental Asia Sdn Bhd Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd myTukar NXP Malaysia Orsted Malaysia Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd PepsiCo ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Puratos Malaysia Sdn Bhd QI Group Reckitt Malaysia Sandoz Malaysia Sarawak Energy Berhad SCP Property Services Sdn Bhd Sime Darby Property Sri Pengkalan Binaan Sdn Bhd Startek Malaysia Sutherland Global Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd Tanah Makmur Berhad Group TDCX Malaysia Telekom Malaysia Tokio Marine Insurans ( Malaysia ) Berhad UDA Holdings Berhad Universal Robina Munchy's Wei Dat Steel Wire Sdn Bhd Wistron Technology ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Yinson Holdings Berhad YTL Construction

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2023

BAT Digital Business Solutions Kuala Lumpur CIMB Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd Edwards Lifesciences Federal Express Services (M) Sdn Bhd IGT Services and Technologies KL Sdn Bhd Kimberly-Clark Malaysia Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Orsted Malaysia Plexus Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Reckitt Malaysia Startek Malaysia TDCX Malaysia

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS 2023

Accenture AIA Digital+ Malaysia Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd Dell Technologies Huawei Technologies ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Keysight Technologies Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. Mamee-Double Decker Group NXP Malaysia QI Group Sarawak Energy Berhad UDA Holdings Berhad Wistron Technology ( Malaysia ) Sdn Bhd Yinson Holdings Berhad

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2023

Aerospace Composites Malaysia City Facilities Management Sdn Bhd CUCKOO International (MAL) Sdn Bhd FrogAsia Sdn Bhd (A YTL Company) IOI Properties Group Johnson & Johnson Sdn Bhd KONE Elevator (M) Sdn Bhd Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Motorola Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd Owen Mumford Sdn Bhd Swift Support Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd Tanah Makmur Berhad Group YTL Construction

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Mobile No.: 012-2692701

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Media International