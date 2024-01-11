SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Ho Weng Toh, a renowned member of the Flying Tigers passed away on January 6, 2024 at the age of 103. He was one of the last surviving members of the China-America Composite Wing (CACW). Captain Ho's valour and dedication have etched an indelible mark in history. The Flying Tigers are revered in China for their heroic efforts to defend China and fight against the Japanese air force. Top leaders from Singapore, such as Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, former Minister for Foreign Affairs George Yeo and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, have paid tribute to Captain Ho's passing.

Decode Group Proudly Sponsors Tribute Video to Honour the Late Captain Ho Weng Toh: Celebrating the Legacy of a Legendary Flying Tiger

In remembrance of Captain Ho's legacy, and to immortalize his heroic tales, Decode Group sponsored a short film titled "The Flying Tigers". The short film supported by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (iMDA) was officially launched by MediaCorp on 9 January 2024. It can now be viewed exclusively on MeWatch.

Captain Ho's life journey was more than just a series of wartime exploits; it was a narrative of resilience, courage, and the power of the human spirit. This film endeavours to capture his contributions to the war effort and his lasting impact on those who knew him. Captain Ho was also one of the first pilots at Singapore Airlines. As the Chief Pilot of the 737 fleet, he trained over a hundred SIA pilots and was deeply admired by his colleagues. Decode Group is honoured to share his heroic saga and his time with the Flying Tigers to audiences worldwide.

"We are deeply saddened by Captain Ho's passing. However, we believe that the short film will allow the younger generation to reflect on Captain Ho's values of resilience and let them pursue their dreams bravely and with pride. We hope that his legacy will continue to inspire courage and hope for generations to come," said Mr Ivan Lew, CEO of Decode Global Capital.

