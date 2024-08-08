Dedication and Passion for Work: The 13th Aug 6th IDWD Concluded Successfully

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aug 6th IDWD is a public welfare event jointly organized by One Seed Household Care Fund and Home King. Since 2012, celebration greetings will be sent to domestic workers worldwide every August 6th to make more people aware of the professional transformation of the home service industry.

The 13th Aug 6th IDWD Concluded Successfully

With the theme of "dedication and passion for work", the 13th Aug 6th IDWD offers activities including the speech program called "They Say" targeted at the workers in service sector, the "Service+" product launch event for the global home service product launch platform, the professional HOME+ International Service Design Competition initiated by One Seed and the Design Management Institute of Art and Science Research Center, Tsinghua University, and the Designers' Night for the service designers.

Of all the four major activities, "They Say" is the highlight. This year, as a service provider, Mr. Li, the founder of Home King, shared the service idea of "redoing the dissatisfying work" within the framework of "theories, styles, methods and tools", the workers' anecdotes about the theme "dedication and passion for work", and Home King's exploration and practice in promoting the professional development of the industry.

Home King is not satisfied with being an excellent service company, but hopes to take on greater industry and social responsibilities. By devoting to the development of the domestic and global home service industry, Home King is determined to bring better services and create greater value for millions of households.

Thirteen years of persistence and breakthroughs have earned Home King attention from the industry home and abroad as well as from the society. It has also achieved great results in promoting the professionalization of home service, enhancing the confidence of domestic workers, and reinforcing the recognition of the home service industry.

