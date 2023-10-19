Dedication, For A Smarter Future, H3C Tech Summit 2023 Successfully Concludes in Dubai

Tony Yu, President & CEO of H3C, kickstarted the event with a welcome speech as an AI-generated digital figure. Yu first reviewed the layout and planning of H3C's international market. He stated that at the NAVIGATE International Business Summit held this February, H3C shared three major visions for its international business: firmly believing in the power of digital economy development, adhering to the strategy of global development, and a long-term commitment to "Partner First" strategy. Under the guidance of these visions, H3C has continued to expand in the international market and have launched five scenario-based solutions: Synergy Working, Innovative Education, Smart Manufacturing, Efficient Healthcare and Reliable Public Services, ensuring timely and efficient provision of local sales and services to global customers and better meeting the global pursuit of a better digital life.

"Currently AI technology is changing the world, and the era of intelligence is just around the corner. Thanks to the forward-looking 'AI in ALL' strategy, H3C has launched a range of products and solutions in the field of AIGC including the LinSeer, an AI-powered private large-language model. We are committed to leveraging leading digital infrastructure and AI capabilities to better benefit the people. Looking towards the future, we have the confidence and capability to become the best global partner in the digital transformation of the intelligent new era," noted Yu.

In this rapidly changing era, the power of technology is everywhere, and the development of technology has made our lives more digital and intelligent. Wen Bing, Co-president of Tsinghua Unigroup, delivered a keynote speech titled "Better Life with Advanced Technology". He used the story of a young professional's life in Suzhou, China as an example to describe how digital technology deeply infiltrates every corner of our lives. He emphasized its profound and transformative impact.

He noted that Tsinghua Unigroup always insists on innovative development, empowers customers in all industries, and aims to improving the quality life and empowering the intelligent society. In the future, Tsinghua Unigroup and H3C will continue to adhere to internationalization and marketization, customer-oriented, and cooperate with more partners to build a digital world that is more intelligent, more open-minded, more fair, and more Splendour, letting the light of science and technology brighten human life.

Gary Huang, Co-president of H3C and President of International Business, addressed in his keynote speech that more and more enterprises have deeply realized that AI (artificial intelligence) will become a key technology leading human society into a new era. So, how to ensure that products can adapt well to the application of AI? For this, H3C launched AIGC Openness Strategy to further optimize the energy efficiency performance of the infrastructure, accelerate technology to empower green and sustainable development, and closely cooperate with customers and partners, work together to make AI applications and sustainable technologies create greater value, serve all mankind, and make all imaginations a reality.

From "AI in ALL" to "AI for ALL", Applying AI technology in all industries

At the conference, industry experts and corporate leaders from various countries shared their insights on the innovation and progress of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, showcasing application cases of digital technology in Innovative Education, Smart Manufacturing, Efficient Healthcare, Reliable Public Services, and other scenarios, bringing new values and thoughts to the attendees.

In the field of Innovative Education, Ashik Abdul Jaleel, Senior IT Infrastructure Manager of Alef Education, UAE, shared a case of Alef Education and H3C jointly assisting the digital transformation of K12 education in the UAE. In the process of network construction, H3C adopted the NFV network architecture, supporting the unified management of physical and virtual networks, meeting the networking needs of different application scenarios with flexible and elastic product combinations, and greatly reducing the complexity of operation and maintenance with a highly open and reliable management approach.

Charl Edward Harding, CEO of The Impact Catalyst, South Africa, also made an excellent speech, detailing the measures and achievements of the Limpopo, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga Provinces in South Africa in promoting socio-economic growth through government-enterprise cooperation. The Impact Catalyst is an initiative founded by Anglo American, the CSIR, Exxaro, World Vision South Africa, to create mechanisms that drive large-scale, socio-economic development initiatives through public-private partnerships. The initiatives will be designed to leverage collaboration across all sectors and will be selected for impact beyond the scale of individual participants. The project plans to implement Wi-Fi connectivity across rural communities in selected schools with the goal of achieving 1000 schools. So far, it has completed network access for 300 schools in collaboration with H3C. This not only provides opportunities for students, community members, and small businesses to access information and digital technologies, but also has a positive impact on the development of schools, communities, and even the entire South African nation.

In the field of Smart Manufacturing, Mohamed Elmetwaly, Director of Procurement at Mobco Group in Saudi Arabia, stated that before the cooperation on the Sindalah Island development project, H3C laid a solid foundation for the cooperation with its leading position in the ICT market, mature technical conditions, high-quality services, and rich cooperation experience. During the project advancement process, its secure and flexible digital architecture and high-quality, stable network experience provided reliable support for efficiency improvement and digital transformation.

In the field of Efficient Healthcare, Dr. Mustafa Hasan Qurban, the CIO of King Fahad Military Medical Complex (KMFFC), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressed his gratitude to H3C. He stated that with the help of H3C's smart hospital solution, KMFFC has completed the digital upgrade of the digital center, realizing data communication and sharing among four hospitals in the eastern region, significantly improving the work efficiency of medical staff, and enabling the medical center to provide better medical services for patients.

In the field of Reliable Public Services, Murat Çelik, IT Systems Manager of the Court of Cassation (Yargıtay) in The Republic of Türkiye, shared the strong connection with H3C in constructing a new campus. H3C's smart campus solution has revolutionized the traditional way of network configuration with switches, adopting a new architecture for digital innovation in campus management, operation, and digital platform construction. By using the advanced AD-Campus 6.0 SDN technology, the core value of improving quality and efficiency, and reducing costs in a smart campus has been unleashed.

Based on the new opportunities brought by AIGC, H3C actively practices the strategy from "AI in ALL" to "AI for ALL", integrates AI into all hardware and software products, covers all scenarios with technology, and helps all industries to upgrade intelligently.

Qiao Yan, Vice President of H3C International Business, GM of the Product Solution and Marketing, launched a series of new flagship products, including the AI server specially designed for large-scale model training, the 800G silicon photonic datacenter switches, and H3C AMPHA Computing Power Platform, which once again demonstrated H3C's resonance with market demand and its excellent practice of continuously promoting digital transformation in all industries.

Collaborating with Partners to Build an Open and Win-Win Ecology

During the MOU signing ceremony, Gary Huang, Co-president of H3C and President of International Business, signed strategic cooperation agreements with four customers and partners including Mobco Group, Riphah International University, The Impact Catalyst and China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak). Through the partnership, H3C and partners have officially established a close cooperation relationship, which laid a solid foundation for accelerating response speed and service capabilities to local customers and partners, promoting deep integration of products, solutions, and local technology ecology, and driving digital transformation in all industries in the region.

As one of H3C's global strategic eco-partners, Hans Chuang, VP, Sales, Marketing and Communications Group; GM, PRC Datacenter Sales; GM, PRC CoSP Business Consumption of Intel, delivered a keynote speech of "Bring AI Everywhere for a Smarter Digital Future", sharing Intel's innovation and development in the AI field and its cooperation prospects with H3C.

"The cooperation between Intel and new H3C has lasted for 7 years. Along the journey, Intel and H3C work closely on a full range of digital products and series of scenario-based solutions for vertical markets. Today we are applying our reach, scale, and resources to enable our customers to capitalize more fully on the power of digital technology. We hope to carry out more innovation corporations with H3C in the future and be together to do something wonderful for a better digital future."

Since officially going overseas in 2019, H3C has been continuously planning and laying out in overseas markets. Its overseas business, as the second curve of the corporate income growth, shows an accelerating growth trend. Currently, the group has 1,882 certified partners overseas, has established 40 overseas spare parts centers, and its services cover 176 countries and regions. Since this year, H3C has achieved landmark results in the government, education, and carrier industries in Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa, Mexico, and other countries and regions in Central Asia. It has also actively carried out channel layout and cooperation in newly-expanded countries such as the UAE and KSA, achieving breakthrough outputs in many projects.

Looking to the future, H3C will adhere to the concept of "Dedication, For A Smarter Future", get involved in the new era of intelligence, study Cloud & AI-Native technology in-depth, and strive to build a solid foundation, provide resources, and promote a "sustainable, innovative, and win-win" development model through the paths of underlying infrastructure, technological innovation, talent training, and industry integration, helping governments and industries around the world find a digital transformation path that suits local reality.

