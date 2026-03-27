Deep SAGE plugs execution gap as global deep tech start-ups demonstrate scalable growth at inaugural Demo Day

Logice, Sembuh AI and StratifiCare each awarded S$500,000 by major Japan IT company TIS Inc., as part of its S$7.6 million commitment to co-develop and scale the accelerator programme.

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Logice, Sembuh AI and StratifiCare emerged as the top start-ups at the recent inaugural Demo Day of the Deep Tech Seed to A Growth Expansion Programme (Deep SAGE). Deep SAGE is a collaboration between NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial heart of the National University of Singapore (NUS), and TIS Inc., one of Japan's leading IT companies. Each start-up will receive S$500,000 in funding from TIS Inc., along with continued strategic and execution support through the programme.

Logice provides tech-enabled cold chain logistics to keep perishable goods fresh, while Sembuh AI offers an AI-powered platform to automate insurance claims and detect fraud. StratifiCare develops diagnostic tests for personalised medicine, including tools to predict severe dengue and cancer treatment response. All three start-ups were recognised for their innovative solutions addressing critical industry challenges.

Bridging the "valley of death" for deep tech start-ups

Deep SAGE is a tailored accelerator programme that supports seed-stage start-ups from around the world in scaling towards pre-Series A and Series A funding. It addresses the "valley of death", the critical phase between accelerator graduation and Series A funding, where technology may be validated but commercial traction often remains elusive. The programme combines capital, execution support, and enterprise access to help start-ups transform early-stage innovations into scalable, commercially successful businesses.

As a strategic co-architect of the programme, TIS Inc. has committed S$7.6 million over three years, investing a minimum of S$500,000 in selected high-potential start-ups across cohorts. Beyond capital, TIS Inc. brings experience working with large enterprises to help start-ups build execution capabilities and accelerate growth.

NUS Enterprise delivers the programme through BLOCK71, its global network of physical accelerators across 11 cities, including Singapore, Tokyo, Silicon Valley, Saigon, and Suzhou. Participating start-ups receive mentorship and structured workshops, followed by a six-month incubation at BLOCK71 Singapore. During this period, they gain access to a global ecosystem that supports international market entry, pilot deployments and commercial partnerships.

"Deep SAGE was only launched last year, but its early success shows the strong demand within the deep tech ecosystem for deeper execution support beyond mentorship and capital," shared Professor Benjamin Tee, Vice President (Innovation and Enterprise), NUS Enterprise. "By embedding seasoned executives directly with founders through our fractional C-suite model, we work side by side to drive execution. This hands-on approach builds commercial rigour, accelerates operational maturity, and better prepares start-ups to scale successfully towards pre-Series A and Series A funding."

Mr Furusho Kensaku, Managing Executive Officer, TIS Inc., said, "At TIS, we work closely with enterprises across industries, and we consistently see that the gap in deep tech is not innovation, but execution. Deep SAGE reflects our commitment to helping bridge that gap, not just through capital, but by supporting start-ups with strategic direction and real-world perspectives. We bring our industry experience to guide start-ups and, where relevant, connect them with enterprise partners to support their growth."

Supporting start-up growth through fractional C-suite model

Unlike traditional accelerators that focus primarily on mentorship and funding, Deep SAGE is designed to close the execution gap. Over six months, seasoned mentors work closely with founders to refine strategy, develop go-to-market approaches, define KPIs and engage investors. Complementing this, the programme embeds experienced Fractional Executives (CXOs) within start-up teams for 12 weeks to execute these initiatives and translate pipeline into revenue. While mentors and CXOs provide executive-level guidance, final decisions remain with founders, preserving their autonomy while accelerating the start-ups' operational and commercial maturity.

"My experience as a fractional C-suite for Logice is that the team is very diligent and ambitious in growing the business. For example, they took my advice to hire and operate a partner's cold storage facility, which became a key enabler for securing more business. They also invested in reefer trucks to complete their distribution capabilities, laying the foundation to become a true cold chain logistics player. They deserve the S$500,000 funding as they have the potential, skills, knowledge, network and team chemistry to succeed in this industry," said Mr Daru Kanugroho, Fractional Chief Product Officer, Logice.

SOURCE NUS Enterprise