GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepcoin, a leading global crypto exchange, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), officially becoming an Official Regional Partner of the Argentina National Football Team. The partnership covers the entirety of the 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle.

This collaboration represents a cross-industry fusion of elite sporting spirit and cutting-edge fintech, marking a significant milestone in Deepcoin's global strategic expansion.

Deepcoin Becomes Official Regional Sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA)

Claudio Tapia, President of the AFA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:

"We are delighted to welcome Deepcoin into the Argentine National Team family. As the AFA continues its global expansion, we are committed to partnering with industry leaders who share our vision for technological innovation. Deepcoin's technical excellence and relentless pursuit of performance perfectly align with the spirit and competitive standards of Argentine football. This collaboration will further extend our global reach and create more opportunities for fans to connect with the glory of our champions."

Resonance of Champion DNA: Driven By Passion

Deepcoin believes that the pursuit of an ultimate trading experience shares the same core values as peak competitive sports. As three-time World Cup champions, the Argentine National Team has maintained world-class competitiveness for decades. From Maradona's legacy to Messi's recent triumph, the team's tactical precision and teamwork under pressure mirror the brand essence that Deepcoin strives for.

Ego, Founder and CEO of Deepcoin, added:

"Football is a sport defined by precision and passion. For Deepcoin, this is more than a sponsorship; it is a resonance of values. By continuously optimizing our trading products, we aim to empower global users to make clear, precise judgments in volatile markets, just like elite players do in critical moments on the pitch."

Empowering the Global Ecosystem: Building "Champion-Level" Financial Standards

Under the collaborative theme "Beyond the Pitch," Deepcoin is accelerating the upgrade of its global ecosystem, translating on-field excellence into superior crypto-financial services. Key strategic upgrades include:

Global Market Expansion: Leveraging the influence of world-class tournaments to bring high-standard crypto services to broader international audiences.

Trading Ecosystem & Liquidity: Continuous technical iterations to provide efficient execution and deep liquidity in complex market environments.

Global Compliance Framework: Proactively embracing regulation across jurisdictions to uphold "champion-level" asset security standards.

Customer Service Excellence: A 24/7 multi-language support system providing professional services across all time zones.

Connecting with Legends: Unlocking Exclusive Champion Benefits

As the journey to defend the world title begins, Deepcoin users and AFA fans will enjoy unprecedented engagement opportunities. Throughout the partnership, Deepcoin will launch a series of "Champion Glory" themed activities, offering:

Rare signed memorabilia and limited-edition merchandise.

Exclusive opportunities to attend worldwide matches.

Offline viewing events and deep emotional connections with football idols.

About Deepcoin

Founded in 2019, Deepcoin features an independent crypto asset trading system and the industry's most advanced matching engine. With over six years of stable operation, Deepcoin remains dedicated to the cryptocurrency sector, providing innovative services to global users. In 2026, Deepcoin's strategic partnership with the world champion Argentine National Football Team marks a new era of empowering users through the collision of sporting passion and financial innovation.

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SOURCE Deepcoin