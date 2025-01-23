DeepRoute.ai Showcases the Latest Smart Driving Technology at Automotive World Tokyo 2025 After a Milestone Year

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai is excited to announce its participation in Automotive World Tokyo 2025, where CEO Maxwell Zhou has been invited to deliver a keynote speech on the paradigm shift in autonomous driving empowered by end-to-end model. After a year of robust business growth, customer successes and technology advancements, DeepRoute.ai invites media and industry partners to join them for in-depth discussions at the exhibition, located at East Hall #E55-23 at Tokyo Big Sight.

What's to Expect from DeepRoute at Automotive World Tokyo 2025

DeepRoute will highlight a range of innovative technologies and customer collaborations at the event, including:

Recent Design Wins : DeepRoute has secured multiple partnerships, including smart Automobile, a well-established Chinese automaker, and a leading Chinese multinational conglomerate, among others.

: DeepRoute has secured multiple partnerships, including smart Automobile, a well-established Chinese automaker, and a leading Chinese multinational conglomerate, among others. Automotive Market Leadership Outlook : In just four months, from September to December 2024 , DeepRoute.ai captured a 10% market share of urban NOA with its two collaborative smart driving cars, establishing itself as a top-tier player among other smart driving solution providers.

In 2025, over ten vehicle models—including SUVs, MPVs, off-road vehicles, and more—will be launched with DeepRoute's smart driving platform DeepRoute IO. More than 200,000 vehicles equipped with this platform are expected to hit the consumer market, solidifying DeepRoute.ai as a leader in smart driving solutions.

: DeepRoute.ai is committed to developing best-selling cars in partnerships with automakers. One model integrated with DeepRoute IO has achieved 3 times the sales of its non-smart driving counterpart, becoming the best-selling in its class. Expanding Global Clientele and Deployment : DeepRoute.ai will establish its European office and initiate global road testing this year, accelerating its efforts to bring smart driving technology to international markets.

: DeepRoute.ai will establish its European office and initiate global road testing this year, accelerating its efforts to bring smart driving technology to international markets. Innovative VLA model to Be Deployed Mid-2025: With a forward-looking technological vision, DeepRoute.ai will be the first to deploy the VLA model in consumer vehicles, making smart driving decisions more transparent, understandable, and trustworthy.

"I am deeply honored to be invited by Automotive World Tokyo to share our technology advancements. This exhibition presents a fantastic opportunity to connect with Japanese partners and explore future cooperation," said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai. "In 2025, we are committed to strengthen our leadership with the deployment of our cutting-edge VLA model and expanding adoption of our DeepRoute IO smart driving platform. We are well-positioned to become the provider of choice in ADAS and look forward to collaborating with global automakers to bring smart driving vehicles to the world."

Executive speech details:

CEO Keynote Session

Date: January 22

Time: 15:00-15:40 (GMT+9)

Location: Conference B, East Hall

Topic: The Autonomous Driving Paradigm Shift: Empowered by End-to-End Model

Speaker: Dr. Maxwell Zhou , CEO





Date: January 23

Time: 11:00-11:20 (GMT+9)

Location: East Hall 6 New Tech Trend Venue

Topic: How End-to-End Model is Fueling a 10x Expansion in Robotaxi and Smart Driving Passenger Vehicles

Speaker: Dr. Xuan Liu , Vice President and Partner

