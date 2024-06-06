HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVIT, a global consumer electronics brand with 26 years of specialization in the audio field, proudly announces the launch of its first open-ear clip headphones, OPENBUDS 1, offering a new listening experience for users globally.

Define Chic Comfort - HAVIT Launches New OPENBUDS 1 Open-Ear Clip Headphones

In recent years, as the use time of headphones increases, people have some higher demands for comfort, battery life, and outdoor safety. Stylish designs are also in demand. HAVIT's R&D team, keenly aware of these changing user needs, has crafted the fashionable OPENBUDS 1 open-ear clip headphones to meet these needs over the past year.

Made for Ultimate Comfort

Adhering to ergonomic principles and HAVIT smart aesthetics, OPENBUDS 1 utilizes an η-shaped ear clip design. This half-hanging and half-clip wearing way ensure stability while the high-resilience ear arm reduces clamping force. Additionally, the cushioned soft silicone at the ear-back contact points provides a comfortable wearing experience. Made from skin-friendly materials, OPENBUDS 1 offers a delicate touch, ensuring comfort even during extended wear.

Chic Design, Stylish Look

The chic design of OPENBUDS 1 is another highlight. OPENBUDS 1 touch panel displays a captivating iridescent effect under different lighting and angles. Available in two colors inspired by dawn and galaxy, they symbolize continuous fun. The chic OPENBUDS 1 adds a stylish touch like an earring. Since their debut at CES and Canton Fair, they garnered significant attention from users and media. The OPENBUDS 1 also won the 2023 MUSE Design Awards and the 2024 iF Design Award for their unique and innovative design.

More Features You Like

OPENBUDS 1 employs directional audio technology to deliver sound precisely to the user's ears, minimizing sound leakage. Its open-ear design allows users to stay aware of their surroundings, providing a safer listening experience during commutes, working or exercising. The dual-microphone array design on each side, combined with AI voice algorithms, ensures precise voice pickup, enabling users to enjoy clear conversations with friends and family. Additionally, OPENBUDS 1 offers an impressive 23-hour battery life, ensuring long-lasting usage without interruption.

For stylish open-ear headphones, choose HAVIT OPENBUDS 1 open-ear clip headphones, which define chic comfort. Now, they are available for a special sale with discounts on TikTok Shop, Shopee, and Lazada in Vietnam. Follow HAVIT on Facebook @HAVIT and Instagram @havit_official for exclusive info, deals, and updates.

