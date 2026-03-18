DEKRA becomes the First Accredited Certification Body for AI Biometric Systems Under the EU AI Act

Standards for Trustworthy and Compliant AI

STUTTGART, Germany, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, is now the first officially accredited certification body for AI Biometric Systems under the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (EU AI Act) – empowering manufacturers to navigate the EU's evolving regulatory requirements and bring compliant, responsible AI-powered technologies to the EU market.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes embedded not only in daily life but also in the systems that can identify, categorize, and monitor people, the question of who certifies their trustworthiness has never been more critical.

AI Biometric Systems are designed to recognize individuals from their physical or behavioral characteristics – often in real time and at scale. Yet, their power is matched by their potential for harm, which is why the EU AI Act classifies them among the high-risk categories. DEKRA is now authorized to conduct conformity assessment on three of the sensitive AI Biometric Systems:

Remote Biometric Systems: identify individuals at a distance without requiring active participation.

identify individuals at a distance without requiring active participation. Emotion Recognition Systems: analyze biometric data to infer or identify a person's emotions or intentions.

analyze biometric data to infer or identify a person's emotions or intentions. Biometric Categorization Systems: classify individuals based on physical traits or behavioral attributes.

"The EU AI Act is reshaping how high-risk technologies are brought to the market, and at DEKRA we are ready to meet that moment", says Fernando Hardasmal, DEKRA Executive Vice President and Head of Digital & Product Solutions. "Being the first laboratory accredited under the EU AI Act means that manufacturers of AI Biometric Systems can rely on us to navigate the most demanding regulatory requirements – with confidence that their products meet the bar for security, reliability, and digital trust".

This accreditation, granted by Dutch Accreditation Council (RvA), comes at a key moment. With the EU AI Act having entered into force in 2024 and mandatory compliance for high-risk AI systems arriving in August 2026, manufacturers of AI Biometric Systems face growing pressure to demonstrate conformity before their products reach the EU market.

This milestone strengthens DEKRA's portfolio of Digital Trust Services and reflects our broader commitment to making advanced technologies smarter, safer, and more secure worldwide.

For manufacturers, the path forward is clear: understand the compliance requirements, embed security and accountability into systems, and pursue certification before the August 2026 deadline. Early certification is not just about regulatory compliance – it's a competitive differentiator in an increasingly trust-conscious industry.

About DEKRA

For more than 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA's anniversary motto, "Securing the Future." In 2024, DEKRA is expected to generate revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60.

SOURCE DEKRA Asia Pacific