DEKRA Korea to Acquire Global Product Service, Strengthening Consumer Electronics Testing and Certification Capabilities in Korea

GIMHAE-SI, South Korea, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, a leading global provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Global Product Service Co., Ltd (GPS), a prominent South Korean company renowned for its expertise in consumer electronics product testing and certification.

From left to right: Seong Su Kim, Director of GPS; Dr. Kilian Aviles, EVP of DEKRA Group and Head of Asia Pacific Region; Young Seok Lee, CEO of GPS; Ming Sheng, VP of Automotive Testing, DEKRA China

This strategic acquisition will significantly enhance DEKRA Korea's capabilities within the rapidly growing consumer electronics sector, bringing together DEKRA's global network and comprehensive service portfolio with GPS's deep-rooted local knowledge and decades of experience serving South Korea's leading manufacturers.

GPS has established a strong reputation for its in-depth technical expertise and unwavering commitment to quality, particularly within the consumer electronics market. For many years, GPS has been a trusted partner to major South Korean electronics companies, providing testing and certification services that ensure product safety, performance, and compliance with international standards.

The successful acquisition is a result of the strong collaboration and commitment from both DEKRA and GPS. Key representatives who participated in the signing, embodying this collaboration, were Dr. Kilian Aviles, Executive Vice President of DEKRA Group and Head of Asia Pacific Region; Ming Sheng, Vice President of Automotive Testing, DEKRA China; Young Seok Lee, CEO of Global Product Service Co., Ltd; and Seong Su Kim, Director of Global Product Service Co., Ltd.

"We are thrilled to welcome Global Product Service Co., Ltd to the DEKRA family," said Dr. Kilian Aviles, Executive Vice President of DEKRA Group and Head of Asia Pacific Region. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy in South Korea. GPS's deep understanding of the local market, combined with their specialized expertise in consumer electronics, perfectly complements DEKRA's global strengths. Together, we will offer unparalleled testing and certification solutions to our clients, empowering them to bring innovative and reliable products to market with greater speed and confidence."

The integration of GPS into DEKRA Korea will leverage synergies in technology, talent, and market reach. This will enable DEKRA to further support South Korean manufacturers as they navigate complex global regulatory landscapes and strive for excellence in product development and quality assurance. Clients can expect a seamless transition and continued access to the high-quality services they have come to rely on from both organizations.

Young Seok Lee, CEO of Global Product Service Co., Ltd commented, "Joining forces with DEKRA is an exciting opportunity for GPS. DEKRA's global reach and extensive resources will allow us to expand our service offerings and better serve our existing and future clients. We are confident that this partnership will create significant value for the South Korean consumer electronics industry, providing enhanced support and innovation."

About DEKRA

For more than 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward—fully aligned with DEKRA's anniversary motto, "Securing the Future." In 2024, DEKRA generated revenue of 4.3 billion euros. Around 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

SOURCE DEKRA Asia Pacific