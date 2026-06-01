Deloitte appoints Robert Hillard as Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer

HONG KONG, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Asia Pacific today announced the appointment of Robert Hillard as Asia Pacific Chief Executive Officer, commencing a four-year term. Mr Hillard's appointment was endorsed by partners across Asia Pacific, and he succeeds David Hill following the completion of his four-year term on 31 May 2026.

"Asia Pacific is where the most consequential economic and technological decisions are now being made. Home to over 40 percent of the world's Fortune Global 500 companies and driving the majority of projected global economic growth and prosperity, this is where the future of business is being shaped. The convergence of AI and the region's growth creates an opportunity to serve clients with a level of precision, speed and scale not previously possible. Deloitte has the capability, the relationships and the reach to lead that transformation, and we intend to do so with discipline and pace," said Mr Hillard.

A senior business leader with deep experience across consulting, technology and transformation, Mr Hillard has spent his career working with clients across Asia Pacific on their most complex strategic and operational challenges. Most recently he served as Deloitte Asia Pacific's Consulting Businesses Leader, where he drove significant growth through AI-powered client solutions and alliances with leading technology firms. He sees this as a pivotal moment for the region - one where economic trajectory, technological change and demographic shift are converging in ways that will define Asia Pacific's prosperity for a generation. His focus as CEO will be ensuring Deloitte is at the centre of that convergence, helping the businesses and institutions of this region grow, transform and contribute to a more prosperous Asia Pacific.

Outgoing Asia Pacific CEO David Hill said: "Rob is one of the most capable technology and transformation leaders in professional services. He understands how AI and emerging technologies will reshape how clients are served and has spent his career building the skills, relationships and credibility to lead through that change. Deloitte Asia Pacific will be well served by his leadership."

Under Mr Hill's leadership, Deloitte Asia Pacific grew to become the largest professional services firm in the region. Deloitte Asia Pacific expresses its deep appreciation to David Hill for his outstanding leadership and the very significant contribution he has made to the firm.

Haruko Nagayama has been appointed as Deloitte Asia Pacific's Chair, effective 1 June 2026, and will oversee the governance of the member firm alongside Deloitte Asia Pacific's Board. Ms Nagayama had served as Chair of Deloitte Tohmatsu Group (Japan) and as a member of the Deloitte Asia Pacific Board since 2022. She brings more than 30 years of experience at Deloitte, including extensive audit expertise across large public global companies. The Deloitte Asia Pacific Board also acknowledged the contribution of Dennis Chow, who steps down as Chair following a tenure marked by principled leadership and a strong commitment to the integrity of the business.

Contact:

Kashish Sakhrani

Media Manager, Deloitte Asia Pacific

Tel: +852 2852 1600

Mob:+852 6689 0757

Email: [email protected]

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