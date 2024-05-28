Delta Demonstrates Intelligent Solutions at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024 to Empower Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key solutions include semiconductor machines, smart factory manufacturing, energy infrastructure, and data centers.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a leading global player in industrial automation solutions, will showcase its next-generation smart manufacturing solutions during its inaugural participation at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024. Visitors to the Delta Electronics booth will also experience its green innovations for ESG compliance, energy infrastructure, and data centers.

An Immersive Booth Experience with Encompassing Solutions Such as Semiconductor Machines, Smart Factory Manufacturing, Energy Infrastructure, and Data Centers

"Delta, together with its U.S.-based subsidiary Universal Instruments, is committed to delivering smart, high-precision, and high-speed solutions to fulfill the diverse demands of our semiconductor customers. These solutions are dedicated to supporting the semiconductor industry's move towards a smart manufacturing future by establishing state-of-the-art automated production lines and smart factories," said Mr. Jimmy Wan, Delta Singapore/Malaysia Country Manager.

"Semiconductor manufacturing is one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic and challenging sectors. As the demand for new technologies and devices continues to grow, the region, with its strategic location and access to the local talent pool, will continue to be the location of choice for industry players to increase their production capabilities and capacities," said Mr. Alan Chou, Delta Regional Director of Industrial Automation.

Delta solutions that will be showcased and demonstrated at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2024 include:

Smart Manufacturing Solutions – Focusing on the semiconductor industry, Delta provides Smart Manufacturing Solutions for the Semiconductor industry that converge OT, Edge, and IT layers, which seamlessly integrates self-developed automated equipment, machine networking, visualization platform, and Manufacturing Execution System (MES) to monitor production progress, product quality, equipment real-time status, warehouse and logistics, and more for effective KPI management and smart factory fulfillment. Based on customer needs, Delta also offers consulting, system optimization, and integration services for fast implementation, empowering smart manufacturing trends.

Machine Demonstration: Advanced Packaging Assembly Solution – The High-Speed Wafer Feeder (HSWF) stands as the world's fastest rapid exchange multi-die feeder, seamlessly integrated with Universal's FuzionSC™ Platform, culminating in the ultimate multi-die solution for heterogeneous integration. Its capabilities include ample wafer capacity to minimize replenishment rate, high-speed operation to meet volume requirements, accommodation for multiple die types maximizing utilization, support for large substrates to reduce manufacturing costs, and the ability to handle thin die, thereby maximizing sub 100-micron yields.

Machine Demonstration: High-Speed and High-Accuracy Z-Axis Solution – The Delta Linear Pocket Actuator LPL Series, combined with the AC Servo System's customized development platform for precise pick & place, and press motion, enables precise movement control for soft landing at high speed to avoid fragile material breakage and to further enhance production efficiency. A key advantage of this solution is the enhancement of total operational speed and efficiency while achieving precise control. The solution is also highly compatible and can develop a wide range of applications according to customer needs.

At the show, Delta will also showcase its state-of-the-art smart green solutions tailored for specific industries such as energy infrastructure and data centers. Visitors can learn how Delta's EV chargers, energy storage systems, DeltaGrid technology, and the new generation of containerized data centers drive the region's energy transition.

As a regional frontrunner, Delta has consistently delivered advanced technologies that empower businesses to optimize operational efficiency, enhance productivity, and minimize energy consumption. Delta's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices has driven the company to spearhead ground-breaking innovations that address the challenges related to carbon reduction and energy efficiency shaping today's industrial landscape.

SEMICON Southeast Asia will be happening from 28 to May 30 at MITEC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Delta Electronics booth will be located at #3105.

For more information, please visit here.

About Delta Electronics Int'l (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its CSR-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020, Delta was also recognized by CDP with two "A" leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

