Delta Dunia Group Increases Stakes in Asiamet to 34.5%, Strengthening Commitment to Business Diversification

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk. ("Delta Dunia Group" or IDX: DOID) is pleased to announce the successful non-brokered private placement of USD 4 million ("Placement") with AIM-listed Asiamet Resources Limited ("Asiamet" or AIM: ARS). This Placement increases Delta Dunia Group's shareholding by 366,891,000 shares, which increases the holding from 24.2% to 34.5%, solidifying its position as Asiamet's largest shareholder.

Employees of PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA) at one of the mining sites in Kalimantan. PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk. (“Delta Dunia Group” or IDX: DOID), BUMA's parent company, announces the successful non-brokered private placement of USD 4 million with AIM-listed Asiamet Resources Limited (“Asiamet” or AIM: ARS). This placement increases Delta Dunia Group's shareholding from 24.2% to 34.5%, solidifying its position as Asiamet’s largest shareholder.

Asiamet's flagship BKM Copper Project in Central Kalimantan has concluded its Feasibility Study. The Placement funds will drive the advancement of BKM through project engineering, contracting works, and general working capital.

Ronald Sutardja, President Director of Delta Dunia Group, stated "We continue to support Asiamet as it continues to advance the BKM Copper project through the next stages of engineering. Copper remains an important strategic metal and is central to the energy transition initiative. Our various teams are working closely with Asiamet, demonstrating the commitment by the Delta Dunia Group."

By working with Asiamet and leveraging PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama's (BUMA) core skills in mining services in Indonesia, Delta Dunia Group believes this will become a part of our broader commodity diversification strategy. Delta Dunia Group remains dedicated to advancing its ESG strategy, specifically, building on the group's core competencies and providing the resources required in a transiting world, in the most efficient and sustainable way.

"Committed to both sustainability and growth, our increased stake in Asiamet strongly supports our diversification strategy, particularly focusing on forward-looking commodities such as copper. This step underscores Delta Dunia Group's dedication to strategic growth and adapting to the dynamic commodities landscape, emphasizing our commitment to long-term success while prioritizing sustainability," Ronald concluded.

About PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk.

Established in 1990, PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group) is a prominent holding company operating in Indonesia and Australia. Our principal subsidiary, PT Bukit Makmur Utama (BUMA), is a leading provider of mining services to some of the largest coal producers in Indonesia and Australia (BUMA Australia Pty Ltd).

In 2023, Delta Dunia Group expanded its portfolio with the addition of two new subsidiaries: PT Bukit Teknologi Digital (B-TECH), offering comprehensive mining technology solutions that empower companies within the mining industry, and PT BISA Ruang Nuswantara (BIRU), a social entity dedicated to education, vocational schools, and fostering a circular economy.

Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX Code: DOID), Delta Dunia Group is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, and is supported by a workforce of over 16,000 employees across Indonesia and Australia.

SOURCE Delta Dunia Group