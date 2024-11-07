JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, a global leader in power management and IoT-based smart green solutions, announced today its business expansion in Indonesia. Building on its strong partnerships with local distributors and system integrators, PT Delta Electronics Indonesia will continue collaboration with these partners while extending its engagement with government agencies and key customers. Delta aims to provide tailored solutions that address the unique needs of key Indonesian industries, including Data Centers, Manufacturing and Renewable Energy, with a focus on driving sustainable innovation.

Delta Electronics expands in Indonesia, offering market leading solutions, smart technologies, and sustainable initiatives (Photo credit: PT Delta Electronics Indonesia)

"At PT Delta Electronics Indonesia, we are committed to being at the forefront of innovative power electronics technologies and solutions. Our ongoing investment in research and development has enabled us to consistently introduce advanced products that enhance energy efficiency and minimize our customers' carbon footprints. This evolution reflects our dedication to not only providing solutions but also being a reliable partner to foster sustainability in Indonesia." remarked Mr. Johnny Tam, Country Manager, PT Delta Electronics Indonesia.

"Delta Electronics has transformed significantly in Indonesia since its first entry into the market over twenty years ago as a Telecom supplier into a significant player in Data Center, Automation and Energy Infrastructure spaces. This transition reflects our vision of innovation and commitment to local markets, all while maintaining a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable technologies." said Mr. David Leal, Vice-President, SEA Business, Delta Electronics.

Focusing on Innovative Solutions in Power Electronics, Automation, and Energy Infrastructure to Support Sustainable Development

By establishing PT Delta Electronics Indonesia, the company strengthens its local presence and engagement with Indonesian industries, delivering faster, tailored solutions to meet the unique challenges of industrialization and urbanization.

Delta is advancing Indonesia's EV ecosystem through strategic partnerships with local players. Notably, PT Delta Electronics implemented EV chargers for the 2022 G20 Bali Summit, supporting e-mobility for world leaders at the event. At the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, the company also deployed chargers to facilitate transportation for regional leaders. Furthermore, PT Delta Indonesia signed an MOU with an Indonesian consumer electronics factory to increase accessibility of Delta's reliable, energy-efficient solutions to Indonesian customers.

PT Delta Electronics Indonesia will drive sustainability in smart cities, data centers, automation, and energy infrastructure by collaborating closely with private and government sectors. Beyond technology solutions, the company remains committed to community engagement, environmental awareness, and Indonesia's long-term sustainable development goals, underscoring its dedication to a smarter, more sustainable future.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, established in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products. The company offers a diverse portfolio of energy-efficient solutions in industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and display technologies, all aimed at fostering smart manufacturing and sustainable urban development.

Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. It has also received the CDP double A List three times for its significant contributions to climate change and water security, and has been named a Supplier Engagement Leader for seven years running. Guided by its mission "To provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta uses its expertise in high-efficiency power electronics and an ESG-focused approach to tackle key environmental challenges. The company serves its customers through a network of sales offices, R&D centres, and manufacturing facilities in nearly 200 locations across five continents.

