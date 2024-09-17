DELTA ELECTRONICS PRESENTS INTELLIGENT INDOOR AIR QUALITY SOLUTIONS, ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE, AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS AT MARVEX 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, will return to the Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration and Ventilation Exhibition 2024, Malaysia (MARVEX) for the second consecutive year. From September 18-21, Delta will showcase its extensive range of smart building innovations at MARVEX 2024, addressing the growing demand for intelligent building solutions. This year, Delta will spotlight its energy-efficient retrofit solutions, including HVAC systems tailored for flexible building automation, LOYTEC's advanced network control, the UNOnext Indoor Air Quality Monitor, and the Delta Energy Online Energy Management System.

The UNOnext Indoor Air Quality Monitor is the centerpiece of Delta's MARVEX 2024 showcase.

Mr. Jimmy Wan, Country Manager of Delta Singapore and Malaysia, said, "We are excited to return to MARVEX, where we can demonstrate Delta's commitment to advancing public health through smart and sustainable solutions. By integrating cutting-edge technologies with a profound understanding of our customers' needs, we aim to make a lasting impact on the well-being of communities in Southeast Asia and beyond, creating healthier, more efficient indoor environments for a better future."

Visitors to MARVEX 2024 will have the opportunity to explore Delta Electronics' products, such as LOYTEC's advanced intelligent network control solutions for building automation. Highlights include the L-INX automation server and the award-winning L-DALI lighting solution, both exemplifying top-tier connectivity and seamless system integration. Also featured is the Delta Energy Online Energy Management System, offering comprehensive real-time and historical energy data for efficient monitoring and optimization. Finally, the centerpiece of Delta's 2024 showcase is the UNO Indoor Air Quality Solution, a state-of-the-art system designed to ensure superior indoor air quality control and management.

Achieving healthier, cleaner and greener spaces with UNOnext

Pioneered by Delta, the UNOnext Indoor Air Quality Monitor is an advanced solution for indoor air quality control and management. It accurately detects multiple types of harmful indoor air factors and can integrate seamlessly with existing HVAC systems, ventilators, energy recovery ventilators (ERVs), and air purifiers to ensure a fresh and energy-efficient environment.

Utilizing IoT technology, UNO provides intuitive local and remote monitoring through visual panels and mobile apps. This plug-and-play device offers real-time indoor air information, historical data trends, and cloud storage. Aligned with global guidelines and recommendations on indoor air quality control, UNO has achieved recognition from RESET® and Works with WELL licensing program[1] for its ability to enhance human health and well-being through its monitoring system. The innovative design of UNOnext also earned extra points from the LEED green building standards and WELL healthy building standards.

Suitable for homes, offices, classrooms, hospitals, and clinics, UNO has been installed in office buildings across Singapore and Malaysia.

Delta leads the way in advancing community well-being with smart, sustainable solutions. Through MARVEX, Delta Electronics seeks to collaborate with industry partners and support the growth of the air-conditioning, refrigeration, and ventilation sectors in Malaysia and the region.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT'L (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for three times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for seven consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

