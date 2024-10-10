DELTA ELECTRONICS SHOWCASES INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS TO DRIVE A SMARTER AND MORE SUSTAINABLE WORLD AT ITAP 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, is highlighting the importance of integrated solutions at the seventh edition of Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP 2024). Showcasing its modular and integrated portfolio designed to optimize processes and space, address labor shortages, and enhance power dispatch and renewable energy smoothing, Delta will feature key products such as the DIATwin Virtual Machine Development Platform, intuitive building management systems, and its Energy Storage System (ESS).

Photo credit: Delta

"Delta is at the forefront of developing integrated solutions that drive energy efficiency and sustainability. Our focus on advanced technologies ensures we deliver smarter systems for a greener future, addressing the growing demand for clean energy and intelligent infrastructure," said Mr. PS Tang, General Manager, Delta Electronics, Singapore.

"ITAP 2024 provides a strategic avenue for Delta to collaborate with industry leaders and explore new opportunities for industrial efficiency and sustainability across the Asia Pacific region. By showcasing our technologies, we aim to help companies optimize operations while reducing their environmental footprint, building a smarter, more sustainable industrial future," said Mr. David Leal, Regional Vice President of SEA Business, Delta Electronics.

Core Technologies Focus: Virtual Simulation, Building Automation, and Energy Storage Solutions

As the market shifts towards low-volume, large-variety production, Delta's smart manufacturing solutions tackle challenges in production efficiency and sustainability. The Digital Twin Solution, featuring the DIATwin Virtual Machine Development Platform and the Reconfigurable Transformer Machine, enables engineers to optimize production virtually, enhancing coating quality and reducing programming time.

Similarly, Delta's building automation systems ensure easy solutions for energy management and smart workspaces. These include programmable controllers, touch panels, and IoT interfaces that make offices more integrated. For example, the Delta Intelligent Meeting Room Control allows the activation of a single button to lower the blinds, adjust the temperature, dim the lights, and start a presentation— to create the ideal environment for discussions in a meeting room.

At ITAP 2024, attendees can explore the ESS, created to enhance energy efficiency and support sustainable practices. The ESS helps manage power use effectively, balancing energy demand while optimizing the use of renewable sources. Delta's ESS combines advanced battery technology with cloud management to provide reliable storage of renewable energy for homes, businesses, and utilities. The user-friendly system helps users save on energy costs while supporting a greener future.

Delta will also showcase its Linear Pocket Actuator LPL Series, designed to improve production efficiency in the electronics and semiconductor industries. This system works seamlessly with Delta's AC Servo System, allowing for precise pick-and-place operations at high speeds. By ensuring the gentle handling of delicate materials, it minimizes damage risk and ensures precision placement, making it essential for manufacturers seeking to enhance quality, speed, and accuracy.

Additionally, ITAP 2024 attendees should check out Delta's AIDEN (Autonomous Intelligence for Delivery and Engagement) service robot, developed by the Delta Research Center. AIDEN operates in existing spaces without requiring building modifications, offering time and cost efficiency. With human-like abilities—such as pressing elevator buttons, navigating multi-floor areas, and yielding to people—it ensures smooth, safe movement. Equipped with AI-powered vision, cameras, and sensors, AIDEN adjusts to real-time obstacles and responds intuitively, making it a cutting-edge robotics solution.

ITAP 2024 runs from October 14-16 at the Singapore Expo. Visit Delta's booth at Hall 3, 3G11. Learn more about Delta Electronics here.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT'L (Singapore)

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA

Delta, established in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products. The company offers a diverse portfolio of energy-efficient solutions in industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and display technologies, all aimed at fostering smart manufacturing and sustainable urban development.

Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. It has also received the CDP double A List three times for its significant contributions to climate change and water security, and has been named a Supplier Engagement Leader for seven years running. Guided by its mission "To provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta uses its expertise in high-efficiency power electronics and an ESG-focused approach to tackle key environmental challenges. The company serves its customers through a network of sales offices, R&D centres, and manufacturing facilities in nearly 200 locations across five continents.

For more information on Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com.

SOURCE Delta Electronics