Delta Electronics Thailand Appoints Victor Cheng as CEO and Jackie Chang as President and COO

BANGKOK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., announced that its Board has approved the appointments of Mr. Victor Cheng as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. and Mr. Jackie Chang, as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), in response to Delta Thailand's expanding business development needs within Southeast Asia, Australia-New Zealand, and global markets. The appointments will be effective on January 1, 2024.

Mr. Victor Cheng Delta Thailand CEO

"It is a great honor to take on this new role as CEO of Delta Electronics Thailand where its excellent management team and employees have achieved remarkable growth in the past few years and established leadership in key industries such as e-mobility," Mr. Victor Cheng said. "To further adapt and thrive in the fast-changing world, I believe my decades of experience in global business and operation management will not only contribute to business expansion but also enhance Delta Thailand's long-term strategic vision, technology development and ESG endeavors, which are all crucial capabilities that enable sustainable growth."

As Delta Thailand CEO, Mr. Cheng will oversee all business, global strategies, R&D, operations and administrative support teams. He will report directly to the Delta Thailand Board of Directors. As Delta Thailand's President and COO, Mr. Jackie Chang will be responsible for the management of all businesses, supplier relationships, and operations. He will report directly to the CEO.

Mr. Cheng's experience in global business operations and management, coupled with Mr. Chang's proven track record of exceptional leadership at Delta Electronics Thailand, can significantly enhance the company's focus on both support functions and operations in the region.

Delta Thailand's executive management welcomes the new appointments and is confident the new management structure will also be able to leverage the global resources of its parent company Delta Electronics, Inc., thereby accelerating Delta's regional growth in alignment with the company's strategic direction.

Mr. Victor Cheng has been serving as Executive Vice President of Infrastructure (IFB), at Delta Electronics, Inc. (DEI) since 2023, responsible for businesses encompassing ICT and energy infrastructure, as well as display-related products and solutions. Previously, Mr. Cheng was the General Manager of DEI's Information and Communications Technology BG (ICTBG) since 2017. He also served as President and later Chairman of Delta Networks, Inc., a DEI's subsidiary, from 2002 to 2019, as well as General Manager of DEI's Power System BG from 2014 to 2017. He also led DEI's Video Display BU from 1999 to 2002.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics