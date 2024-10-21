Delta Future Industry Summit 2024 Leads the Charge in Unlocking AI's Potential for Southeast Asia's Development

BANGKOK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. successfully hosted the Delta Future Industry Summit 2024 on October 18 at the Grand Ballroom, Chatrium Grand Hotel, Bangkok. Under the theme, "Unlocking the Potential of AI for Industrial and Data Center Growth in Southeast Asia," the summit explored AI's role in reshaping industries, enhancing efficiency, and driving sustainable development across the region. The event focused on AI's transformative potential in industrial automation, data center optimization, and building automation, emphasizing its ability to address energy efficiency, tackle sustainability challenges, and foster innovation in Southeast Asia's rapidly growing markets.

The Delta Future Industry Summit 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for exploring the challenges and opportunities presented by the latest industry trends, inspiring new ideas for sustainable growth. This year, by once again bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers, the summit fostered dynamic discussions on the future of AI-driven growth in the region. It emphasized the potential of Southeast Asian countries potentials and highlighted their efforts to overcome challenges, harnessing AI's power for sustainable development.

H.E. Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Minister of Digital Economy and Society gave a special address to outline the nation's journey towards AI era titled, "Thailand's Path Forward in the AI Era". Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta Thailand CEO, gave a welcome speech and talk titled, "Harnessing AI for Unleashing Growth Potential in Southeast Asia". For the keynote address, Mrs. Paradee Sinthawanarong, Head of Marketing for Thailand & Vietnam at Facebook Thailand, gave a presentation titled, "The Future of AI-Driven Connectivity" and fireside chat session by Mr. Tim Rosenfield, co-founder and co-CEO of Firmus Technologies and Sustainable Metal Cloud (SMC) and Mr. David Leal, VP of SEA Business at Delta Electronics (Interviewer) in "Unlocking Sustainable AI Growth."

H.E. Mr. Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Minister of Digital Economy and Society, remarked: "AI is not just a passing trend; it is a transformative force set to reshape our economies, industries, and societies. With the global AI market expected to reach beyond US$826 billion by 2030, Thailand is committed to seizing this opportunity through a structured approach outlined in Thailand's National AI Strategy. Our goal is to cultivate more than 30,000 AI talents by 2027 and generate AI-driven businesses valued at over 48 billion Baht. Likewise, our regional neighbors are investing in AI to drive economic growth and enhance quality of life. I believe that together, we can position the region as a global leading force in AI-driven innovation."

Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta Thailand CEO, emphasized "I am delighted to see the lively discussions at the Delta Future Industry Summit 2024 as we explore how AI is revolutionizing key industrial sectors. Delta is proud to be part of this transformation with AI-driven solutions, such as our highly efficient air-assisted liquid cooling (AALC) solution, which delivers 2.5 times more cooling capacity and consumes less than 7% of the power compared to traditional air cooling. Delta's vision goes beyond staying ahead of trends—it's about shaping a future where technology enriches lives, businesses thrive, and sustainability guides every action to create an intelligent, sustainable, and connected world."

For the keynote address, Mrs. Paradee Sinthawanarong, Head of Marketing, Thailand & Vietnam at Facebook Thailand, said "At Meta, we're proud to be connecting over half of the world's population in inspiring and innovative ways, with daily users exceeding 3.27 billion. To further drive growth for businesses, we've invested over $100 billion in innovation and AI technologies that supercharge these connections. Our cutting-edge Gen AI for businesses is now available to Thai businesses through our Advantage+ Creative empowers businesses to customize their campaigns into multiple variations, maximizing time and resources while efficiently building personalization and connection at scale."

Speaking at the keynote address, Mr. Tim Rosenfield, co-founder and co-CEO of Firmus Technologies and Sustainable Metal Cloud (SMC), emphasized that as AI continues to revolutionize industries, one of the biggest challenges we face is its growing energy demand. Southeast Asia, with its rapidly expanding data center market, offers a unique opportunity to address this. Liquid cooling infrastructure is a game-changer here, offering up to 50% reductions in power consumption and CO₂ emissions. Retrofitting existing data centers with this technology is not only feasible but essential to ensure scalability while reducing environmental impact.

The first panel discussion, titled "Challenges and Opportunities in Implementing AI Datacenter Infrastructure" brought together thought leaders including Mr. Theerapun Charoensak, Managing Director of True IDC; Ms. Jamie Ko, Director of Regional Public Affairs and Policy at Grab; Ms. Ing Sirikulbordee, Public Policy of Meta; and Mr. Sakda Sae-Ueng, SEA Regional Business Director of ICT. The panelists delved into the importance of Responsible AI as a foundational element for developers, platforms, and countries, highlighting its crucial role in building trust, transparency, and accountability in AI technologies. They discussed strategies for integrating AI into existing platforms, emphasizing the need for seamless implementation that enhances user experiences while minimizing disruptions and operational risks. The conversation also explored how companies can future-proof their AI investments by staying agile and innovative, continuously adapting to rapid technological changes, and investing in scalable solutions to maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

The second panel discussion, titled "Harnessing the Power of AI for Intelligent Work and Living Spaces" featured Mr. Aylwin Tan, Chief Customer Solutions Officer of CapitaLand; Mr. Pakasit Phungrassamee, Cement Operation Transformation Director at SCG; Dr. Chowarit Mitsantisuk from Kasetsart University; and Mr. Jen Yang, Global Strategic Product Development of Delta Energy Infrastructure Business Group. The panelists addressed the challenges companies face when integrating AI into manufacturing and building environments, emphasizing issues such as aligning AI with existing systems, high costs, and data integration. They highlighted AI's role in enhancing sustainability and energy efficiency in buildings and factories by optimizing resource management and reducing waste through AI-enabled features. The discussion also focused on AI-powered spaces' ability to adapt to users' needs while underscoring the importance of privacy and security, stressing the need for robust data protection and transparent policies.

The Delta Future Industry Summit 2024 has once again taken a leading role in establishing a collaborative platform for industry leaders and policymakers, inspiring innovative ideas that contribute to a sustainable and prosperous future for Southeast Asia. Aligned with its mission "To provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta continues to push the boundaries of technology and sustainability, promoting collaborations that empower industries and communities to thrive in this era of AI-driven transformation.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, Infrastructure and Mobility. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

