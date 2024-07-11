TAIPEI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Indonesia, a provider of power management and IoT-based smart green solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Polytron brand company PT Hartono Istana Teknologi to develop their business and engineering collaboration. The Polytron brand is well-established in Indonesia with manufacturing and sales of a broad product range of consumer electronics including TVs, radios, phones, home appliances, audio systems and e-motorcycle products.

Delta Indonesia Signs MOU with Domestic Electronics Brand Polytron to Develop and Market Products in Indonesia

The MOU was signed by Mr. Joegianto, General Manager of PT Hartono Istana Teknologi (Polytron), and Mr. David Leal, Delta Electronics Vice President of SEA Business, at a signing ceremony at the 7th Indonesia-Taiwan Industrial Forum, 3-4 July 2024 in Taichung. The annual event is hosted by the Industrial Resources and International Promotion under the Indonesian Ministry of Industry and the Industrial Development Administration under Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Mr. David Leal, said, "Delta Electronics Indonesia welcomes this new partnership with the Polytron brand under the PT Hartono Istana Teknologi company. Polytron is a household name providing quality electronics for millions of Indonesians across the country, so we see this as an excellent opportunity to further develop Delta's localized offerings, sales channels and service for the vast Indonesian market. We look forward to beginning our efforts to synergize Delta and Polytron to promote both brand's products in the market."

This partnership aims to offer Indonesian customers Delta's reliable, energy-efficient and flexible products for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, data center infrastructure, ICT power, smart city devices and power backup. This includes Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), indoor air quality solutions, intelligent surveillance, LED lighting and UPS critical device power backup for homes and businesses in Indonesia.

Founded in 1975, Polytron is an Indonesian electronics company. The company produces vast types of key electronic equipment including speakers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and smartphones. Polytron has more than 10,000 employees covering all of Indonesia.

As a green product and solutions provider in Indonesia, Delta Electronics welcomes collaboration with local partners, including manufacturers and distributors, to best serve customers in their local markets. Delta's UPS, data center and building automation solutions enable smart and reliable operations in hospitals, factories and green buildings in the country and across Southeast Asia.

About Delta Electronics Indonesia

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics Inc operating in Indonesia. Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

