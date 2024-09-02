BANGKOK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL held a Gala Dinner at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok to mark its 35 years of progress and achievements. Since its founding in 1988, Delta Thailand has played a significant role in Thailand's power electronics industry, delivering wide range of industrial solutions and championing sustainable development. The theme, "Est. 1988," commemorates the year Delta Thailand was established, blending the nostalgia of the 80s with a futuristic vision. Guests were taken on a journey through the 80s era with performances, neon lights, arcade games, and memorabilia that evoked a transformative decade.

Delta Thailand Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Reflecting on Past Achievements and Future Goals

The event honors stakeholders, including government representatives, suppliers, clients, customers, and the press, who have supported Delta Thailand over the years. The evening is filled with entertainment, featuring a modern French cuisine, live performances, exclusive rewards through lucky draws and engaging quizzes that connect attendees with Delta Thailand and the spirit of 1988.

Mr. James Ng, Delta Thailand Chairman, expressed his pride in the company's remarkable journey as it celebrates its 35th anniversary. "From our humble beginnings in a small office in Bangkok, Delta Thailand has grown to become the largest electronics manufacturer by market capitalization on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with an annual revenue of USD 4.1 billion in 2023. Our success is a testament to our resilience and commitment to innovation, enabling us to expand globally and open our 8th factory and R&D center this year," said Mr. Ng. He also acknowledged the vital role of stakeholders, including employees, customers, and partners, in the company's achievements. "We look forward to continuing this journey together and embracing the future with confidence."

Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta Thailand CEO, added, "As we reflect on 35 years of innovation and excellence, our commitment to providing cutting-edge and sustainable solutions remains stronger than ever. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue driving the technological advancements and sustainability initiatives that will shape the future of Southeast Asia and beyond."

Established in 1988, as Delta Group's first overseas location, Delta Electronics Thailand laid the foundation for growth into a global provider of power and thermal management solutions. The journey began with the production of electronic components, including the first product, Magnetic and EMI Filters, serving global customers in the tech and automotive industries.

In 1995, Delta Thailand was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on July 24th. Today, Delta Thailand holds the highest market capitalization among Thai-listed electronics companies and plays a crucial role within the Delta Group, with consolidated revenue exceeding USD 4 billion.

Since 2010, Delta Thailand has been producing EV power electronic products. The new Delta Plant 8, set to open in 2024, will meet the growing demand for these products, supporting the expanding EV market. The new R&D center will develop automotive power electronics locally for the first time, further benefiting Thailand's industry, economy, and environment in the Southeast Asia region.

In 2012 and 2023, Delta Thailand received the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award, recognizing the company's excellence in energy, innovation, productivity, quality, safety, environment, and CSR.

From 2021 to 2023, Delta Thailand qualified as a constituent of the world-renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for excellent environmental, social & governance (ESG) performance. Delta Thailand remains the only Thailand company in the "ITC Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components" industry segment DJSI index and is in the DJSI World lists. This highlights Delta Thailand's leadership role in ESG practices in the industry, including energy efficiency projects, local talent development, and anti-corruption initiatives.

This company's commitment to innovation and sustainability reflects Delta Thailand's mission: 'To provide innovative, clean, and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow.' As the company expands its portfolio, Delta Thailand is set to play an even more significant role in shaping the future of the Southeast Asian market, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner in the global transition towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced world.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, Infrastructure and Mobility. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

