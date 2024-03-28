HONG KONG, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., a subsidiary of Delta Group, is included as the only company from Thailand in the first Fortune Asia Future 30 list. Developed in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the Fortune Asia Future 30 is a list of thirty companies from the Asia Pacific region identified as innovators built for growth. Fortune identified Delta Thailand as driving two of the group's most promising segments, data centers and electric vehicles (EVs), and as Thailand's most valuable company at the time of assessment.

Delta Thailand Honored in Inaugural Fortune Asia Future 30 Recognizing Long-Term Growth Potential of Leading Companies in APAC

"Asia faces a complex geopolitical and economic environment, including uncertainty around the upcoming U.S. election in November and a property crisis that could drag down key sectors of the Chinese economy. Yet despite that, firms in Asia are setting up paths for long-term growth. China again shows itself to be the center of the Asian economy, as investments in green tech and EVs pay off. But just as fascinating are the companies outside of China, including those from South Korea, Japan and India that show the hallmarks of future success," said Nicholas Gordon, an Asia editor at Fortune.

Attending the award ceremony at the Fortune Innovation Forum, Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand President and COO, said, "Delta prioritizes innovation and as a global group we typically invest almost 8% of our annual revenues in R&D. Our inclusion in the Fortune Asia Future 30 is yet another milestone in Delta's 35 years of growth in Thailand where we have produced EV power electronics products for global customers for over a decade. We are now investing significantly in local R&D and production operations to meet growing demand. Besides EVs, we leverage our best-in-class power electronics R&D to further drive development in AI server power, thermal solutions, data center and telecom power and smart energy solutions."

Companies in Fortune's new Asia Future 30 have significantly outperformed their peers in revenue growth over the past three years. The list applies the vitality measure, which quantifies companies' long-term growth potential, turning the spotlight on Asian players with high vitality including the top 20 most vital players from China, and the top 10 from other countries in Asia. Beyond China, hot spots for growth potential are concentrated in South Korea, India, and Japan. Delta Thailand is the only company on the list with headquarters in Southeast Asia.

To identify the Asia Future 30, the BCG Henderson Institute examined around 700 publicly traded companies across the APAC region with at least $10 billion in market value at year-end 2022, or $10 billion in revenue through 2022. Companies were assessed on their market potential—defined as expected future growth as determined by financial markets. Another consideration was each company's capacity to deliver against this potential based on 19 factors, weighted by a machine learning algorithm for their ability to predict growth over the following five years. These fall into four categories: Strategy, Technology and Investments, People and Structure.

Fortune is a global media organization upholding a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates powerful and prestigious lists, events and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. Delta Thailand's inclusion in the prestigious Fortune Asia Future 30 list is a testament to its outstanding performance and innovation in future trends shaping the global market.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics