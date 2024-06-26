BANGKOK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL., a subsidiary of Delta Group, is an exciting new entrant in the Brand Finance Thailand 50 2024 report, ranking 13th among 50 most valuable Thai brands ranked this year. According to the report by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy, Delta Thailand's estimated brand value stands at USD 968 million, complemented by a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 75.7 of 100 and a rating of AA+.

Delta Thailand is 13th Most Valuable Thai Brand: Brand Finance Thailand 50 2024 Report

Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta Thailand CEO, said, "Delta Thailand was established in 1988 as Delta Group's first overseas location and was listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 1995. We now have the highest market capitalization among Thai-listed electronics companies and are an important and growing part of the Delta Group for manufacturing R&D, businesses and services. Our consolidated revenue now exceeds USD 4 billion. In 2024, we celebrate our 35th anniversary in Thailand with increasing investment in R&D and manufacturing operations which demonstrates our commitment to talent and supply chain localization and creating outstanding value for our global customers."

"Brand Finance's latest report featuring the 50 most valuable Thai brands of 2024 reveals an exciting new entrant to the rankings, Delta Electronics Thailand, at the 13th spot. The brand has made an impressive entry supported by their high brand equity in the market and a high overall brand strength index score of 75.7 of 100 – collectively, these factors support the growth trajectory of the brand which is expected to hit a strong revenue growth of USD7 billion by 2029," said Alex Haigh, Managing Director of Brand Finance Asia Pacific.

Brand Finance is a specialist consultancy dedicated to a better understanding of marketing finances, founded in 1996 with the aim of 'bridging the gap between marketing and finance'. Brand Finance calculates brand value using the "Royalty Relief" methodology which estimates the value a brand would need to pay if they did not own the brand but had to license it instead. In addition, Brand Finance determines the relative strength of brands (BSI score) through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder perceptions and business performance. Compliant with ISO 20671, Brand Finance's assessment of stakeholder perceptions incorporates original market research data on over 6,000 individual brands from over 150,000 respondents in 41 countries and across more than 30 sectors.

Delta is the only Thailand electronics manufacturer listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices' World Index from 2022 to 2023. In 2019, Delta won the Thailand Top Corporate Brand Hall of Fame Award by Chulalongkorn University's Corporate Brand Success (CBS) Valuation in recognition of five straight years of winning the highest brand value in the electronics sector. This latest ranking among the 50 most valuable Thai brands, underscores the company's commitment to delivering on its brand promise-Smarter. Greener. Together.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, Infrastructure and Mobility. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

SOURCE Delta Electronics