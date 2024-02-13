BANGKOK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. received the Prime Minister's Best Industry Award 2023, which is the highest honor above all other Prime Minister's Industry Award categories given to only one select company each year. In addition, Delta received the MIND Ambassador Award 2023, which is given to the top industry winners who support the Ministry of Industry (MOI) efforts to improve industrial competition and sustainability within the community.

Delta Thailand Wins Prime Minister’s Best Industry Award and MIND Ambassador Award 2023 for Outstanding Contributions

H.E. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, presented the two awards to Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta Thailand CEO, and Mr. Jackie Chang, Delta Thailand President and COO. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Victor Cheng, Delta Thailand CEO, said, "Delta is proud to receive the top honor once more from the Prime Minister of Thailand, after 11 years, and receive the MIND Ambassador Award. For 35 years, Delta has continued our sustainable growth and supported the development of the nation's manufacturing industry and society. Today, Delta demonstrates our unceasing commitment to innovation and Thailand with long-term investment supporting the local electronics industry and R&D talent development. We sincerely thank all our customers, partners, employees and communities in Thailand for their ongoing trust in Delta."

Since 1981, the Ministry of Industry has selected outstanding industrial enterprises for the Prime Minister's Industry Award to boost development and set role models for excellence in Thailand's industry. The award categories cover a variety of key aspects including energy, innovation, productivity, quality, safety, environment and CSR. This is the second time Delta received the top Best Industry Award, since earning the award in 2012. As a MIND Ambassador, Delta will support in raising awareness and promoting the MOI's efforts to improve industry standards and build community relations in Thailand.

All companies applying for the top Best Industry Award category must first win at least three sub-categories to qualify. Only one company is selected from three candidates for this top category each year. In 2023, 273 businesses applied for awards with 13 categories of PM Industry Awards awarded to 44 companies in addition to the Best Industry Award presented to Delta.

The MOI selects companies, including Delta, for PM Industry Awards after a detailed review process, showing excellence in four key areas:

1. Business Success: Building future-ready businesses with good profitability leveraging efficiency, cost-down, international standards while exploring S-Curve focus industries like smart farming, biotech and next-gen automotive.

2. Environment: Working towards green industry by finding business opportunities aimed at reducing carbon footprint and aiming for zero emissions. Delta is a model company for green factories with many Thailand Energy Awards for projects towards its goal of RE100 by 2030.

3. Social: Strengthening communities, creating jobs and fostering community growth to improve the quality of life for local residents. Delta has many innovative social projects like smart farm solutions for local SMEs and a flood monitoring system powered by automation equipment and software.

4. Community Building: Encouraging teamwork at factory operations and ensuring safe, responsible and legal operations. Delta provides income sources to remote rural areas and strives to increase local suppliers.

This year's Best Industry Award category recognizes Delta's sustainable development strategy and all major milestones and actions that have driven development in Thailand's industry as outlined in the government's Thailand 4.0 policy and BCG model.

This is the eighth year for Delta to win the Prime Minister's Industry Award. The company has won the award in many categories including Productivity, Quality Management and Energy Management in 1995, 2010, 2011, 2020 and Potential Industry and CSR in 2018 and 2022. Delta has won two Prime Minister's Best Industry Awards in 2012 and 2023.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Founded in 1988, Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. is a global producer of power and thermal management products and solutions. The company is a subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc. with the mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," which reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment.

As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta continues to earn numerous recognitions for its achievements in the region and domestically. Some awards won include the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

