Demand surge forces Real Estate Coaching Hub to launch DMG Business Group a broader offering to SME's

15th birthday celebrations of Real Estate Coaching Hub bring the launch of a new brand 'DMG Business Group' to support bricks and mortar companies around Australia

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate Coaching Hub, a leading brand supporting real estate principals, experienced agents, business brokers and new sales professionals, is launching a major expansion to include services for traditional brick-and-mortar companies, who will be guided under a new brand, DMG Business Group.

Over the last 15 years Real Estate Coaching Hub has supported sales professionals around the country. Services provided include Group Coaching, Sales Skills Training, One-on-One Coaching for Business Owners, Real Estate Agents and Business Brokers, along with Leadership and Executive Coaching for leaders and managers.

A surge in demand for support from the under-pressure broader SME sector has facilitated the demand for Real Estate Coaching Hub to offer broader Business Coaching and Consultancy services, including Marketing Strategy Consulting.

Not new to the creation and launch of new brand processes, Real Estate Coaching Hub also brought the niche-specific Business Broker Coach to market in 2019 specifically aimed at assisting the business broker community in Australia.

They say success leaves clues, and according to DMG Business Group General Manager Mr Darren Giles, they will replicate their proven formula in both real estate and business broking: "Due to our coaching, we've seen businesses come back from the brink of insolvency, and others have achieved incredible growth in a very short period. We've helped others build bigger, more resilient businesses. It's a combination of better planning, the introduction of SOPs, guidance to build their training resource libraries, and a resultant surge in confidence that has helped many see and seize opportunities not otherwise afforded to them."

One of the points of difference DMG Business Group will introduce with their One-on-One Business, Executive, and Leadership Coaching will see SME clients able to choose from varied contact hours and frequency models. Unlike other programs with rigid and fixed schedules, DMG Business Group offers sessions on a more flexible "as needed" basis, or once per month, once per fortnight, or weekly Coaching, depending on the business niche, stage of maturity, and the skills and requirements of the owner.

As well as a celebration to mark 15 years of helping the real estate community, the "party" will double as the launch of DMG Business Group into the SME space, along with playing host to the regular client award ceremony for the 2024 calendar year.

"With costs rising, the profit margin squeeze, staffing challenges, high energy prices and interest rates, unrelenting red tape and compliance, many business owners feel like they are copping it from every angle," said Mr Giles.

The launch of DMG Business Group is both timely and an important mechanism to help the SME sector.

For more information about DMG Business Group services visit www.DMGBusinessGroup.AU .

Interested business owners can access a range of valuable free content from the downloadable library and even claim a free coaching session.

DMG Business Group has a 4.5-star rating for Skills Training and Coaching ratings of 4.9 stars.

DMG Business Group believes in "paying it forward" and as such is committed to investing up to 15% of profits each year into targeted philanthropic activities.

Mr Darren M. Giles is a Brisbane-based business coach and consultant to real estate agents, business brokers and SMEs with a focus on helping them drive manageable growth in their businesses and ethically improve their sales techniques. He is the founder of https://realestatecoachinghub.com.au/, https://www.businessbroker.coach and https://dmgbusinessgroup.au To find out more and schedule an interview, call owner Darren Giles on 0418 278 127 or email [email protected]

SOURCE Real Estate Coaching Hub Pty Ltd