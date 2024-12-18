DEMATIC STRENGTHENS PRESENCE IN TAIWAN WITH NEW OFFICE OPENING IN TAOYUAN CITY

TAOYUAN, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dematic, a leading automated solution provider globally and in Asia Pacific, has announced the opening of its new office in Taiwan. This strategic expansion further solidifies Dematic's commitment to Taiwan and the North Asia region and reinforces its dedication to delivering innovative solutions tailored to local market and customer needs.

Photo credit: Dematic Photo credit: Dematic

Building on its success in Taiwan, Dematic has implemented several significant projects for leading local companies in the retail, food & beverage, third-party logistics and pharmaceutical industries. With recent major orders for Taiwan's leading retailers, the company's expansion in Taiwan demonstrates its vision to extend its local operations, improving responsiveness to customer needs and enhancing local project execution and support.

The opening ceremony was attended by Michael Larsson, President of Dematic and Executive Board Member of KION Group, Michael Jerogin, Executive Vice President of Dematic APAC & EMEA, Steve Cheung, President of Dematic Asia & China, as well as key industry customers and partners.

Cheung says, "The Taiwan office is an important part of Dematic's strategic goal – helping our customers in Asia achieve sustainable growth. It will further enhance our capabilities to provide timely support in Taiwan and throughout Asia."

"Dematic is recognised as the trusted automation provider for leading companies in Taiwan and the broader Asia-Pacific region, having implemented innovative automated storage and order fulfillment systems for grocery, in-store and e-commerce retail, food and beverage, electronics, third-party logistics, health & beauty, and parcel delivery companies." says Garret Lu, Senior Sales Manager Dematic Asia.

Lu continues, "Dematic's goal is to consolidate our position in Taiwan as the partner of choice for logistics automation and software. Our focus goes beyond the performance and flexibility of our systems and into the reliability and durability of our technologies. One of our core business principles is to provide continuous and responsive support to our customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their systems. With the opening of our Taiwan office, we have further strengthened this capability and commitment."

The Dematic Taiwan office is strategically located in Zhongli District, which is the new central business district and transportation hub of Taoyuan City, located next to Taoyuan International Airport and close to Taoyuan High-Speed Rail Station, providing convenient transport options.

The opening of the Taiwan office allows Dematic to work more closely in partnership with local businesses to provide solutions tailored to their specific needs. Local project and service teams provide fast and efficient project execution and timely after-sales service.

Dematic has 52 years of experience in supply chain solutions in Asia. The head office for Dematic Asia Pacific is in Singapore with additional offices in Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Shanghai, and with manufacturing and R&D centres in Suzhou and Jinan.

"With our local presence and global expertise, we are well-positioned to support Taiwan's ambitious growth plans and contribute to the advancement of its logistics and supply chain infrastructure," says Cheung, "With a dedicated team of experts and a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, Dematic is committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to customers in Taiwan and the region."

Taiwan Office Address: Unit 3, 9F, No. 111, Section 2, Qingpu Road, Zhongli District, Taoyuan City, Taiwan 320

SOURCE Dematic Pty Ltd