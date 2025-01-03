Deng Guoxue, the bright messenger of the "Belt and Road": light up international projects with the light of technology

SHIZUISHAN, China, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the grand blueprint of the "Belt and Road", many outstanding contributors have emerged, and Deng Guoxue of the Metrology Institute of State Grid Shizuishan Power Supply Company is one of the leaders. As a deep cultivator in the field of electric energy metering, Deng Guoxue has always adhered to the style of "serious study and solid work" in the past 15 years, and has gradually grown from an ordinary skilled worker to an expert in this field.

Since joining the company in 2008, Deng Guoxue has formed an indissoluble bond with electric energy meters. With his persistent pursuit of technology and unremitting efforts, he was awarded the honor of expert talent of Ningxia Electric Power Company in 2022 and was selected by the State Grid Corporation of China to participate in the construction of the Saudi smart meter project. In Saudi Arabia, in the face of complex and changeable situations and severe challenges, Deng Guoxue and his team rose to the challenge, not only completed the installation task efficiently, but also established an efficient work system, improved the efficiency of operation and maintenance, and won high praise.

In May 2023, Deng Guoxue was transferred to Indonesia to participate in the construction of Indonesia's advanced smart metering architecture project. The Chinese team has won wide recognition with "Chinese standard", "Chinese speed" and "Chinese quality". As a member of the Communist Party, Deng Guoxue took the lead in setting an example in his work and took the initiative to undertake dangerous tasks, which provided a solid guarantee for the smooth implementation of the project.

Deng Guoxue lit up the international project with the light of technology, demonstrated the responsibility of China Power People, and contributed an important force to the promotion of the "Belt and Road" initiative.

