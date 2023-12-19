Department of Transport and Planning, Victoria selects HCLTech to transform passenger experience with digital technologies

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, recently announced that it has been selected by the Department of Transport and Planning in Victoria, Australia to automate the concession entitlement process for public transport users.

More than 605 million trips are taken on Victoria's public transport network annually and 35% of these are taken by concession card holders, including students, retirees, veterans and those with disabilities.

HCLTech will develop and support a Concessions Entitlement Validation Platform (CEVP) for the department, enabling instant proof of concession entitlement and a user-friendly passenger interface to apply for and manage concession entitlement. This will improve experiences for both passengers and the department staff.

The linking of credit card with concession card, enabled by the CEVP, will be a nation-first. This feature will provide payment flexibility for concession card holders.

HCLTech will deploy digital workflow orchestration solutions and leverage agile development approaches to roll out the CEVP across Victoria. The company will also provide maintenance and customer center support as well as training for the Department of Transport and Planning employees.

"Our human-first approach to designing a solution puts the end user at the front and the center," said Michael Horton, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech. "Over one in three Victorians travel on a concession card and some of them are among the most vulnerable in the community. HCLTech knows that it is important to get this right, using technology to support this cohort while also unlocking business value."

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 221,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2023 totaled $12.9 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

