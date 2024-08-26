BANGKOK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) has launched the UNSEEN i See The Show Reel, a digital content competition showcasing Thailand's tourist attractions and provincial highlights. The goal is to attract international tourists to experience the beauty of Thailand. The event exceeded expectations with over 300 entries submitted, with TikTok emerging as the most popular platform among Thai participants. Khon Kaen and Chonburi were the most reviewed provinces.

depa's 'UNSEEN i See The Show reel' Attracts Global Tourists to Thailand

Asst. Prof. Dr. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, President/CEO of depa, revealed that the UNSEEN i See The Show Reel is an extension of the CONNEXION and Thailand Digital Tourism projects. Its purpose is to nurture influencers in the travel and review sectors, while also promoting Thai attractions and products to a global audience. Additionally, it aims to attract foreign tourists through digital content created by the public. This event demonstrates that Thai citizens have the potential to produce high-quality digital content that effectively communicates with international audiences, showcasing Thailand's many unseen attractions and hidden gems. These aspects will inspire tourists from around the world to visit and explore the beauty and cultural diversity of Thailand.

With the success of this event, Thailand is ready to welcome tourists from across the globe to discover unknown destinations and experience unique provincial highlights that each region of Thailand offers. Interested individuals can view the entries submitted under the hashtag #unseeniseetheshowreel or follow news and updates from depa via their website at www.depa.or.th or www.facebook.com/depathai.

