Desay SV Honored as Most Popular Employer Among Employees in Forbes China Best Employer Selection 2024

HUIZHOU, China, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay SV (002920.SZ), a leading mobility technology company, has been named the Most Popular Employer Among Employees in the Forbes China 2024 Best Employer Selection, standing out among 500 companies.

Desay SV Honored as Most Popular Employer Among Employees. Image source: Forbes China. (PRNewsfoto/Desay SV)

Forbes China has gathered over 500 samples and more than 100,000 questionnaires to identify benchmark companies excelling in digital intelligence, ESG, and employee popularity. Employees were asked to anonymously rate their companies in categories such as employer image, organizational management, talent development, work environment, compensation and benefits, and digital intelligence. Ten companies were selected as the most popular employers among employees. Desay SV's achievement in this selection highlights its dedication to creating a work environment that fosters talent and prioritizes inclusivity, safety, and equality.

Gao Dapeng, the chairman and president of Desay SV, offered a perspective on the essence of corporate excellence. "True distinction for a company lies not merely in its profit margins, but in its contributions towards the well-being of its employees, the vitality of the local community, and the advancement of society at large," Gao stated. Highlighting the company's dedication to human resources excellence, he further elaborated, "Desay SV is deeply committed to the growth and development of our talent. We provide a holistic, cross-cultural, multidisciplinary, and multi-channel development platform, firmly anchored in our fundamental belief in fostering learning for growth and driving innovation for development."

About Desay SV

Desay SV is a leading mobility technology company with R&D and service branches in Germany, Japan, Singapore, Spain, USA, etc. The company focuses on efficiently integrating smart cabin, smart drive, and smart service. Relying on 38 years of accumulation, Desay SV has excelled in R&D, design, quality management, and intelligent manufacturing. Desay SV's continuous innovation and comprehensive capabilities earn the long-term trust of global customers, including Chery, Geely, SAIC, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, etc., and have helped it rank 74th in the Automotive News 2024 top 100 global auto parts suppliers. For more information, please visit Desay SV online at www.desaysv.com or follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13690363

