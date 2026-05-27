Desay SV Showcases AI Mobility Innovations at AEE 2026

At the heart of Desay SV's exhibition is the Flagship AI Intelligent Cabin Domain Controller Platform, EA01U. Featuring industry-first seamless cloud-edge integration, the platform offers scenario-adaptive functionalities aligned with individual user preferences to enhance the in-vehicle experience. It leverages edge-side Omni Model and Mixture of Experts (MOE) to deliver advanced voice and gesture recognition capabilities. Built on an intelligent agent interaction framework and AI OS, the solution also enables users to execute cross-device tasks seamlessly. In addition, EA01U features a scalable architecture designed for cross-domain integration across cabin, driving and parking functions.

Complementing the cabin experience, Desay SV also showcases comprehensive full-stack ADAS solution. The scalable "Hardware Platform + Software Algorithm + System Integration" suite supports functional requirements ranging from mass-market vehicles to premium models. First introduced at the Auto Shanghai 2025, the solution further demonstrates its global adaptability at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germany, where its advanced capabilities are validated through live urban and highway test drives with international industry partners.

Accelerating Intelligent and Sustainable Mobility

During the on-site seminar, Kosuke Kawasaki, Managing Director of Desay SV Japan, highlights three major challenges currently facing the automotive sector in the AI era: managing increasing user experience complexity, aligning subjective comfort expectations with technical execution, and balancing safety requirements with user convenience.

To address these challenges, Kawasaki explains that Desay SV focuses on an open development model that supports ecosystem collaboration, alongside a full-lifecycle AI operation platform integrating development and deployment processes. Through these initiatives, Desay SV aims to work closely with industry partners to evolve its value proposition from functional delivery towards integrated user experiences and deeper emotional engagement.

Localized Operations and Long-Term Commitment to Japan

Over the past 40 years, Desay SV has continuously adapted to changes in the automotive industry while advancing technological capabilities and expanding global presence. This ongoing evolution has strengthened Desay SV's operational resilience and established a strong international customer base.

Since entering the Japanese market in 2013, Desay SV has expanded local presence to three offices in Hiroshima, Toyota and Yokohama reflecting its long-term commitment to supporting Japanese OEMs through localized engineering capabilities and partnership development.

With 26 locations worldwide and partnerships spanning more than 80 automotive brands, Desay SV continues to support vehicle manufacturers through customizable, modular "atomic" services. This global infrastructure reinforces Desay SV's commitment to smarter mobility for all by delivering safe, delightful and sustainable mobility solutions and services to customers worldwide.

SOURCE Desay SV