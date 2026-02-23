ISLAMABAD, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital assets continue to mature globally, the conversation in the Middle East is shifting. It is no longer just about access to crypto. It is about how that access is structured. In a region where financial systems have long been shaped by strong governance frameworks and clearly defined compliance standards, innovation cannot be disruptive. It must be inclusive by design. That is where structured, Sharia-aligned financial innovation enters the picture, as a framework for clarity, transparency, and broader participation. This approach is especially significant considering that global Islamic finance assets are projected to reach US$9.7 trillion by 2029, growing at an average annual rate of 10%*, highlighting the vast potential for growth within Sharia-compliant financial markets.

Designing an Inclusive Financial Future: Why Structured, Values-Aligned Innovation Matters in MENAP

Across the region, millions of potential users remain cautious about digital assets, not due to a lack of interest, but because they want greater clarity on how returns are generated, what mechanisms underpin yield products, how risk is structured, and which governance standards apply. "Financial freedom must be built on trust and clarity," said Tarik Erk, MENAT Lead & Senior Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi at Binance. "In this region, inclusive growth in digital finance requires products that align with structured financial principles and transparent mechanisms. When innovation is built responsibly, participation expands."

Introducing Sharia Earn: Where Islamic Finance Meets Blockchain Technology

This is where Sharia-aligned frameworks offer something meaningful: defined contractual structures, clear underlying mechanisms, and governance oversight. Binance's Sharia Earn product was developed within such a structured framework. It is where two financial systems meet: Islamic finance and blockchain technology. Certified by Amanie Advisors, the product ensures that all deployed funds are channeled into ventures and assets that are halal (permissible) under Islamic law. The product launched with major digital assets including BNB, ETH, and SOL. Rather than positioning itself as a niche offering, Sharia Earn reflects a broader shift toward formalized, compliance-driven product design in the region.

Bridging technology and values responsibly: This is also where Binance as a crypto infrastructure becomes relevant. Building financial freedom responsibly requires more than access; it requires trusted rails, clear frameworks, and compliant innovation that users can understand. At its core, Sharia Earn sits at the intersection of blockchain technology through decentralization and programmability; and Islamic finance through a value-based framework. According to product details, Sharia Earn is built using underlying technology from existing Binance Earn products (including locked products and staking mechanics), with the structure reviewed by Sharia scholars and implemented through a purpose-fit Wakala agreement.

Ramadan: A Timely Moment for Responsible Financial Innovation:

Ramadan is often described as a month of reflection and intentionality, values that naturally translate into how people think about money: purpose, discipline, and responsibility. As part of its Ramadan campaign period, Binance is also spotlighting Sharia Earn. But the bigger story is not the boost, it's the direction where ethical and compliant product design becomes a catalyst for broader participation.

Financial freedom, in the context of modern digital finance, doesn't simply mean "more products." It means more meaningful choices, built with the safeguards, transparency, and structures that diverse communities require. Sharia-compliant innovation is one of the examples of how that can be achieved in the region by bridging technology and values.

*Source: LSEG Islamic Finance Development Indicator 2025 / ICD Islamic Finance Report.