DETERMINANT Unveils Innovative Shirt Creation Hub at Telford Plaza Pop-Up Store

Offering AI-powered T-shirt creation experience

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enthusiasts of quality menswear are in for a treat as DETERMINANT launches its Shirt Creation Hub at a special pop-up event in Telford. Known for its innovative approach, DETERMINANT is set to impress with shirts that combine advanced technology and traditional craftsmanship.

The Highlight:

DETERMINANT SHIRT. Powered by "TECH".

DETERMINANT shirts are designed with the modern consumer in mind, offering functionality without compromising on style. By integrating cutting-edge technology with classic technique, DETERMINANT sets a new standard in the industry.

Why It Matters: Artisanal Excellence, Tech Defined

DETERMINANT prides itself on quality and professionalism. The brand's modern, tech-savvy approach appeals to those who aspire to a "be better" lifestyle, making it a perfect choice for professionals seeking style and substance.

The Telford pop-up offers a unique opportunity to experience the brand firsthand. Attendees can explore the "TECH" shirts, feel the quality of the fabrics, and understand why DETERMINANT is synonymous with innovation and excellence.

Event Details:

Location: Atrium, G/F, Telford Plaza 1 (Kowloon Bay MTR Station Exit C)

Date: October 18 to November 3, 2024

Time: Daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Explore the Shirt Creation Hub

The pop-up features the "TECH" theme, boasting about the technology and technique of the shirts but also showcased the 61 size combinations for dress shirts, ensuring a perfect fit for all. Visitors can try the collection and highlight their unique style.

Interactive AI-Powered T-Shirt Design Experience

A standout feature is the AI T-shirt design and printing activity by Symmpix, a partner of DETERMINANT, which provides AI fashion and design solutions. Customers can design and create their unique patterns, witnessing AI creativity combined with craftsmanship.

Exclusive Offers* at the Pop-up:

Up to 50% off in store

in store Chance to join the AI-Powered T-Shirt Design Experience for FREE

For more information, visit https://shop.detshirts.com/blogs/stories/the-determinant-shirt-creation-hub-pop-up-store-is-now-open.

More photos can be downloaded from the link below: https://shorturl.at/hpNKO

*Offers are valid until November 3rd. Terms and Conditions apply.

About DETERMINANT:

DETERMINANT launched in Hong Kong with its iconic single white dress shirt in 61 sizes. Since then, the brand has grown into a collection of garments, designed with functional technologies, exceptional quality and modern style. DETERMINANT engineer fashion solutions for the modern professional to take on every challenge with the determination to succeed.

DETERMINANT Official Online Store https://shop.detshirts.com/

New Town Plaza, Shop 413A, 4/F, New Town Plaza 1, Sha Tin, New Territories

LAB Concept (Queensway), Shop B02, LAB Concept, Queensway Plaza, 93 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong



MOKO, Shop 166, 1/F, MOKO, 193 Prince Edward Road West, Mongkok, Kowloon



Tsuen Wan Plaza, Shop 213, 2/F, Tsuen Wan Plaza, 4-30 Tai Pa Street, Tsuen Wan, New Territories



AIRSIDE, Shop G006, G/F, AIRSIDE, 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak, Kowloon



Olympian City, Shop UG10B, UG/F, Olympian City 2, 18 Hoi Ting Road, Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon



PopCorn, Shop F50, 1/F, PopCorn, 9 Tong Yin Street, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories



Eslite Spectrum Tai Koo, G026, Shop 74, G/F, Eslite Spectrum, Cityplaza, 18 Tai Koo Shing Road, Tai Koo Shing



SOGO Causeway Bay, Shop 5-20D, 5/F, SOGO, 555 Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong





About Symmpix:

Symmpix stands as the premier digital solutions provider for brands, designers and manufacturers, fusing advanced AI technologies with 3D visualization to create phygital products that transform the textile industry, while ensuring a smooth transition from ideation to production.

https://www.symmpix.com/

Media Contact:

Priscilla So

92390200

[email protected]

SOURCE DETERMINANT