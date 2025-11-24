Developers in Southeast Asia and India are teaching themselves AI, according to new Agoda report

Self-directed upskilling is accelerating innovation but exposing gaps across markets

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New findings from Agoda's AI Developer Report 2025 reveal that developers are teaching themselves AI faster than many companies can roll out AI training, fueling rapid skill growth across the region but exposing gaps in access, support, and structure.

AI developer report

AI is now a defining force in career growth and learning. Eighty-seven percent of developers have changed their learning or career priorities because of AI, and 62% believe it will create more opportunities than it replaces. Most are advancing on their own: 72% of developers are self-taught, while only 28% receive employer-led training.

As formal programs struggle to keep pace, peer learning has become a key pillar of AI education. More than half (52%) turn to online communities or open-source projects as their main learning platforms, driving a fast-moving culture of experimentation, collaboration, and shared growth.

However, this momentum is not evenly distributed. Developers in Singapore are nearly twice as likely as those in Vietnam to have access to formal AI training, and a 25-point confidence gap between senior and junior engineers shows how mentorship and structure can accelerate skill development and close experience gaps.

The fast pace of technological change also brings new pressure. 44% of developers worry about falling behind as AI evolves, while 58% now view AI proficiency as a baseline hiring requirement. The result is a workforce that is ambitious, adaptable, and learning faster than organizations can teach, but also uneven and under strain.

"Developers across the region view AI as a tool to accelerate their work, not a replacement for judgment and they're upskilling themselves faster than many organizations can respond," said Idan Zalzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Agoda. "This self-driven momentum is a powerful strength, but to sustain it, companies must build systems of trust and accountability around them"

Agoda has invested in building these systems through programs that support both its engineering community and the broader tech ecosystem. The company runs internal AI hackathons where engineers experiment with emerging technologies, hosts regular tech talks and knowledge-sharing sessions to accelerate peer learning, and operates Tech Camp Day, a tech-focused social impact program that has empowered thousands of university and high school students across Thailand with essential skills. These initiatives reflect Agoda's commitment to upskilling local tech talent, fostering innovation, and investing in the communities where it operates.

The Agoda AI Developer Report 2025 draws on extensive input from developers across Southeast Asia and India, along with insights from leading regional companies such as Carousell, MoMo, Omise, and SCB 10x. It provides a comprehensive view of how AI is being adopted, integrated, and experienced across the region's developer ecosystem.

For more information and to download the free report, visit APAC developer report.

SOURCE Agoda