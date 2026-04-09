Devicie Appoints Alex Hesterberg as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate U.S. Expansion and Global Growth

Veteran enterprise software leader brings 25+ years of experience scaling high-growth infrastructure and security companies

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Devicie, a leader in automated device management for Microsoft environments, today announced the appointment of Alex Hesterberg as Chief Executive Officer. Based in the United States, Hesterberg will lead the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on expanding Devicie's presence in North America and scaling its go-to-market operations globally.

Alex Hesterberg Named New CEO at Devicie

Hesterberg brings more than 25 years of experience across infrastructure, security and cloud technologies, with executive leadership roles spanning strategy, customer success, operations and sales. He most recently served as CEO of Superna and previously held senior leadership positions at Delphix, Turbonomic, Pure Storage, Riverbed, Symantec and Veritas. Hesterberg is also a Board Advisor for Beryllium InfoSec and serves on the Board of the Soi Dog Foundation.

"Devicie is addressing a complex reality for organizations trying to secure and manage distributed, heterogenous device environments," said Hesterberg. "Devicie operates at the intersection of the three biggest challenge areas for device management teams today: Application Management, Security and Compliance. The Devicie platform simplifies and automates thousands of tasks and operations across these functions, continuously. As a result, our customers greatly reduce manual work, improve end user experience, close security gaps and gain better visibility across their environment. Devicie has built a strong foundation, and I am excited to help accelerate its next phase of growth."

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Devicie as organizations look for simpler, more scalable ways to manage modern endpoints across users, devices, applications and policies. Devicie helps organizations reduce manual effort and improve outcomes by automating the ongoing work required to keep Microsoft environments secure, compliant and running smoothly.

In 2025, Devicie was recognized as a finalist for the Microsoft for Startups Partner of the Year Award and as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist for Secure Access Trailblazer. These recognitions reflect the company's continued momentum and close alignment with Microsoft technologies.

Hesterberg is Devicie's first U.S.-based CEO, underscoring the company's commitment to expanding its presence in one of its largest and fastest-growing markets. Under his leadership, Devicie will continue to invest in product innovation, partner ecosystem development and customer success to help organizations simplify device management at scale.

About Devicie

Device management that just works | across every platform | for every application | with simpler compliance

Devicie helps organizations simplify device management across Microsoft environments through automation, consistency, and visibility. By reducing manual effort across configuration, application management, compliance, and ongoing maintenance, Devicie helps IT teams improve security outcomes, support end-user productivity, and scale with greater confidence.

Learn more at www.devicie.com.

For more information, press only:

Miluse Vejdani, Head of Global Marketing, +1 (617) 640-3802, [email protected]

SOURCE Devicie