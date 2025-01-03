DFI and DEEPX Unveil Revolutionary Edge AI at CES 2025 to Power Smart Cities and Industries

TAIPEI, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, a global leader in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, will join DEEPX at CES 2025 to unveil new industrial edge AI platforms integrated with the DX-M1 AI accelerator, targeting smart city applications. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing on-device and application-specific AI, paving the way for a more flexible, efficient, and sustainable edge AI adoption.

DFI and DEEPX Showcase Edge AI Solutions at CES 2025

According to Research and Markets, the global edge AI market is projected to grow at a 20.54% CAGR, increasing from US$23.571 billion in 2024 to US$59.978 billion by 2029. To meet the growing demand for scalable and energy-efficient AI solutions, DFI integrates the DEEPX DX-M1 AI accelerator into its industrial hardware platforms, delivering cutting-edge performance tailored to modern industry needs.

The DEEPX DX-M1 excels with the ability to process over 16 video channels on a single chip, achieve real-time performance exceeding 30 fps with GPU-level precision, and deliver up to 25 TOPs of AI power while minimizing energy consumption. This combination of power and efficiency enables simultaneous execution of advanced AI algorithms, such as object recognition and image classification, making it a versatile solution for applications in industrial robotics, machine vision, AI-driven IPC and HPC, smart factories, and beyond.

To demonstrate this vision, DFI will showcase two fan-less embedded systems—the EC710-ASL and EC600-RPS—featuring the DEEPX DX-M1 M.2 AI accelerator. These platforms are designed to meet critical real-time demands in smart cities, enabling applications like smart transportation, surveillance, and accident prevention. The system are powered by Intel® Atom® and Intel® 14th/13th/12th Gen processors, and support Intel® Time Coordinated Computing (Intel® TCC) technology for precise real-time operations while maintaining low power consumption and minimal latency.

DFI continues to push the boundaries of industrial-grade embedded solutions with its latest product innovations, including the ASL253 single-board computer powered by Intel® Atom® processors, the EB100-MTU NUC system featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, proprietary Out-of-Band (OOB) modules, and the versatile DFI Workload Platform. These advancements not only boost hardware performance but also enhance remote management through OOB capabilities and optimize AI efficiency to meet the growing demands of edge AIoT applications.

Visit DFI at the DEEPX booth (#9045) during CES 2025 (January 7–11) in the North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, to explore our edge AI platform designed for smart city applications.

