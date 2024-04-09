DFI Introduces QCS051 Industrial Motherboard

DFI launches the latest QCS051 industrial motherboard built with Qualcomm QCS6490 platform and tailored for advanced AMR and AGV applications

TAIPEI, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the DFI QCS051 Industrial Motherboard, at Embedded World. Crafted to address the intricate needs of modern industrial automation, the QCS051 integrates the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor, offering versatility for advanced applications such as Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), and Box PCs. Market analysis forecasts the burgeoning potential of AGVs and AMRs to soar to around $20 billion by 2028, accompanied by an anticipated installation base of 2.7 million robots. This surge is chiefly propelled by the logistics and manufacturing domains.

The QCS051 is a compact 2.5-inch Pico-ITX industrial motherboard designed for space-constrained environments, powered by the robust QCS6490 processor. Delivering exceptional computing power, the QCS051 ensures consistent, reliable performance whether deployed in smart logistics solutions or rugged industrial systems.

The QCS051 delivers flexibility with two M.2 expansion slots. LPDDR5x RAM enhances performance with increased power efficiency and reduced power consumption. The HDMI interface provides seamless display connectivity. With CAN-Bus support, the QCS051 can communicate reliably with devices commonly used in industrial automation. Operating within a wide temperature range of -25°C to 75°C, it withstands harsh industrial environments. Additionally, its fan-less design ensures silent operation and longevity ideal for noise-sensitive environments.

"In the era of integrating AI applications and emphasizing ESG sustainability, we proudly introduce the DFI QCS051 Industrial Motherboard powered by Qualcomm Technologies, offering balanced solutions with improved performance per watt. This innovative solution exceeds modern industrial automation demands with its compact design, robust performance, and extensive features, thereby revolutionizing AMR, AGV, and Box PCs," stated Jarry Chang, General Manager of the Product Center at DFI.

"Powered by the QCS6490 processor, the QCS051 Industrial Motherboard represents a significant advancement in industrial automation technology," stated Dev Singh, vice president, business development and head of building, enterprise & industrial automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are proud to collaborate with DFI to deliver smarter, more efficient automation systems that empower businesses to thrive."

