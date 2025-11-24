Dfi Retail Group, Reckitt, Diageo, Jio-bp, United Breweries, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Wella, BIC and Borjomi Lead Industry Best Practices Exchange and Talent Development at Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®

Industry-leading Companies share their best practices for leadership, inclusion and success through 2025 world tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky®. Plans open now for 2026 world tour.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI Retail Group, Reckitt, Jio-bp, United Breweries, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Wella, BIC and Borjomi led across industries and attracted the world's best leadership talent to their brands while sharing their best practices for leadership, inclusion and success at recent editions of House of Rose Professional's (HORP) Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women. Established 2014, Break the ceiling touch the sky® has become the trusted Training partner for over 50000 women leaders and thousands of male champions for gender balance from over 700 international Companies via 41 international editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® to date across the Americas, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Europe and ANZ and other supplementary Training, Talent and Transformation programs from HORP. Research reiterates that gender balanced - led organizations deliver better business, innovation and social impact.

The summit supports HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the 10 year initiative that kicked off in mid -2020 to shape a better world via quintupling the number of Female CEOs in the world's 500 largest Companies (from 14 in 2020 to 70 by end 2029) and doubling the number of male CEO's advocating and investing in gender balance in leadership. In 2025 the number of Female CEOs has risen to 33.

TO PARTNER WITH A 2026 EDITION OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® IN 2026 please visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com or email Anthony Rose at [email protected]

Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group delivered the keynote address at the recent 2025 World Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® in Singapore and commented, "It was an honour to deliver the keynote at the "Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky" summit hosted by House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd., where the critical intersection of leadership, innovation, and diversity in today's rapidly changing world was explored. Over my 35+ years working across Asia, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of gender diversity in leadership. The modern workplace is being redefined by AI, technology, and global trade—forces that are transforming industries, creating opportunities, and, at times, disproportionately impacting underrepresented groups, especially women. History has shown us that with innovation comes opportunity, and the companies that embrace diversity and inclusion will lead the way forward. Diversity is not just a value—it's an economic and strategic imperative. At DFI Retail Group, women represent 65% of our workforce and 60-70% of our customers. For any organization to succeed, its leadership must mirror the people it serves. The data is clear: companies that embrace gender diversity consistently outperform their peers."

Vijayanand Sinha, SVP ASEAN, Reckitt shared, "Reckitt's workforce represents people of all ages, backgrounds, identities and beliefs. We continue to strive to make our company and wider society an inclusive environment, where every voice is heard and every individual matters. We are pleased to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® as we pursue a cleaner, healthier world."

Preeti Arora Razdan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Diageo; "We believe our continued partnership with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® is key to unlocking a truly inclusive and sustainable future. At Diageo, inclusion is at the heart of everything we do, from building talented teams and sourcing diverse suppliers to ensuring our brands authentically reflect the world around us. We further extend this commitment to empower women and other communities through skills programs that improve employability and livelihoods."

The importance of accelerated engagement of women in the workforce and gender balance was reiterated at the 2025 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® in Mumbai earlier with the most successful Companies in India taking the stage to share their strategies for success and connect with suppliers and customers at the summit. With just 2% of Fortune 500 India CEOs being female currently, the importance of Break the ceiling touch the sky® as a platform to inspire and enable greater gender balance across India's most successful companies is immense.

Mona Gupta, Head of GRS Capability Center Operations Liberty Mutual Insurance commented: "For over a century, Liberty Mutual has been driven by a clear purpose: to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. As a global leader in insurance, we've built our legacy on trust, innovation, and a commitment to protecting what matters the most. Exchanging best practices at Break the ceiling touch the sky® with peer companies across industries enables us to better support the development of our leaders as well as share our own learnings and successes."

Kavita Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, United Breweries Ltd., shared, "Our purpose is to brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. We are pleased to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky® and support this coming together of so many diverse minds and best practices from the world's best companies and leaders and accelerate gender diversity in the workplace. Our message to women in leadership is to be assertive, and trust in your ability to break barriers. The ceiling isn't as high when you decide to push past it."

Pravesh Saha, General Manager, South Asia, Wella Company shared, "At Wella Company, we empower people to look, feel, and be their true selves. As an innovative global leader in the beauty industry, we combine our iconic 140+ years of history and industry expertise with our dynamic growth as a category-leading company. With this in mind, we are immensely proud to continue our partnership with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® in India, in our shared mission to enable and inspire people to achieve greater success. Since 2017, we have partnered across multiple regions, reinforcing our commitment to driving positive impact."

Vinod Tahiliani, Chief Financial Officer, Jio BP, shared, "Committed to our core value of Diversity & Inclusion, Jio-bp has registered many firsts not just for our company but for the Indian mobility industry at large. Being a technology driven energy retailer, Jio-bp continues to push boundaries for improving customer experience across their mobility needs. We were inspired by the diverse perspectives and learnings at the 2025 Indian Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky summit and shared our own best practices with the many companies that participated at the summit."

At the 2025 Middle East and Africa Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky® held in Dubai in September a team of CEO speakers led the day, underlining why gender balance and women in leadership has become a critical pillar of the region's most successful Companies and the role that Break the ceiling touch the sky® has played in evolution of gender balance in the region.

Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East Africa – Global Export Markets, BIC delivered a rousing keynote and commented " We are proud to partner with House of Rose Professional for the fifth year in a row to help bring gender equality to the top of the agenda, professionally and beyond. Our commitment to fostering a diverse and equal environment at BIC drives our actions externally. Our strategic partnership with House of Rose Professional provides us with a platform to exchange knowledge with likeminded organizations and individuals, so that collectively, we can reach industry-wide business and organizational goals."

Afnan Ahsan, Group CEO, IDS Borjomi International, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky to underline our commitment to high performance leadership that learns from industry and also shares some of the best practices of Borjomi. This partnership underscores our dedication to fostering an environment where diverse perspectives are valued and leveraged to build better business and a high performance organization in a rapidly changing world."

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. and best-selling author of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the Break the ceiling touch the sky® summit, "Gender-balanced led companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. We are encouraged with the progress we are making on MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD but so much more needs to be done as we prepare for 2026. The Break the ceiling touch the sky® summit enables companies to learn rapidly across industries amongst the world's most successful companies, develop their leaders and accelerate business growth via gender-balanced leadership. I encourage leaders to explore how they can continue to build their business and organization sustainably by partnering with the 2026 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky®."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a leader in female executive leadership development (and inclusive Male CEOs) and provides international services in the areas of Talent, Training and Transformation. HORP is also the owner of the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) – the world's only statistically-based evaluation of gender diversity across the Board and C-suite of the world's 500 largest Companies.

MEDIA AND CUSTOMER INQUIRIES:

Anthony A. Rose at [email protected]

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.