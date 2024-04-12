DFI to Unveil the Newest Embedded Solutions that Boost Industrial Automation

DFI launches compact EC70A-ADP and EC700-ADN Industrial PCs with powerful performance and reliability for various applications and industries

TAIPEI, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI, the world's leading brand in embedded motherboards and industrial computers, will showcase the latest compact and fan-less industrial PCs at Embedded World 2024. The EC70A-ADP is designed with rich I/O and wide temperature support, enabling diverse deployment for AMRs and AGVs. EC700-ADN, equipped with the Hailo-8 module, offers advanced AI computing capabilities for industrial automation applications.

According to a recent market research report by Emergen Research, the global embedded systems market size is expected to reach USD 169.4 billion by 2032. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of AIoT devices and automation technologies across various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics.

As businesses continue to prioritize efficiency and data-driven decision-making, DFI's Box PCs arrive amidst this burgeoning trend in embedded computing.

The DFI EC70A-ADP stands out as an ultra-compact, fan-less industrial computer powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Alder Lake-P Processor. It boasts a sleek and silent design suitable for space-constrained or noise-sensitive environments. With 8GB of onboard memory and an additional SO-DIMM DDR4 slot, the EC70A-ADP offers flexible memory options. Its dual display support allows for enhanced visualization, while compatibility with 5G-NR modules ensures future-proof connectivity. The EC70A-ADP also delivers unparalleled robustness and reliability with a wide operating temperature of –20°C to 60°C, making it ideal for deployment in AGVs, AMRs, or material logistics systems.

DFI's EC700-ADN is also tailored for space and noise sensitive environments by combining robust performance with a slim form factor. However, what sets the EC700-ADN apart is its compatibility with the Hailo-8 module, offering unparalleled AI computing capabilities. Its advanced analytics algorithms are capable of processing high-resolution and high-frame rate videos, resulting in superior accuracy in detecting small and fast-moving objects. Moreover, it significantly reduces false alerts and generates comprehensive metadata, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

EC700-ADN's built-in OOB functionality facilitates remote diagnostics and system reboots for malfunctioning systems, even when the device is turned-off or the OS has crashed. This enables remote troubleshooting and streamlines issue resolution for optimized operations optimization. Featuring LPDDR5 & eMMC support, and up to Quad Display Support via VGA/HDMI/USB-C, the EC700-ADN emerges as the top choice for AIoT, factory automation, and robotics applications.

