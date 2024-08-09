DFS Empowers Customers to "Beauty Your Way" with the Milestone 10th Edition of its First Class Beauty Annual Showcase

A celebration of individuality and self-expression that offers the best and latest in beauty

First Class Beauty 2024, themed "Beauty Your Way," empowers customers to discover and express their unique beauty by providing personalized services, expert advice, and a vast selection of over 300 luxury brands.

DFS offers tailored beauty experiences and brand-specific activations, alongside inspirational events and personalization services to help customers craft their individual beauty stories.

Exciting offers including travel-exclusive sets, as well as special perks for DFS CIRCLE members, are available throughout the campaign period from August 1 to 31 .

HONG KONG , Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFS, the world's leading luxury travel retailer, is proud to unveil the 10th anniversary edition of its annual First Class Beauty showcase, themed "Beauty Your Way." From August 1 to 31, this landmark event celebrates the unique beauty of every individual, offering a personalized journey through the world of luxury beauty.

Your Journey Starts Here: 300+ Luxury Brands Await Your Discovery

At DFS, we believe that beauty is not one-size-fits-all. We've curated a diverse portfolio of over 300 prestigious global beauty brands as part of First Class Beauty, ensuring that every customer can find the perfect combination of products that will empower them to realize their beauty aspirations. Whether you're a skincare enthusiast, a makeup artist in the making, or a fragrance connoisseur, your ideal beauty journey starts with DFS.

Complementing our extensive brand offerings is our pioneering "Beauty Collective" concept. This innovative space is designed for those who love to stay ahead of the curve while maintaining their personal style. The Beauty Collective showcases the latest trends in lifestyle, skincare, haircare, and technology, represented by brands like Cellscosmet, Malin and Goetz, and RéVive. Here, you can explore and incorporate new discoveries into your unique beauty routine, further enhancing your individual "Beauty Your Way" journey.

"We are pleased to present the First Class Beauty showcase where our discerning customers are invited to explore the best in beauty," said Christophe Marque, President Merchandising, DFS Group. "With curation of over 300 coveted brands and in-store DFS beauty experts that offer tailored beauty advice and product recommendations, we believe this year's 'Beauty Your Way' theme can inspire and empower our customers to embrace their individuality and radiate with confidence."

Personalized Beauty Experiences: From Analysis to Inspiration

Understanding your unique beauty needs is the first chapter in your beauty story. Our VISIA® skin analysis delves deep into your skin's characteristics, while our expert hair analysis uncovers the secrets to your best hair days. We also partner with individual brands to offer tailored product recommendations. For tastemakers who are curious about incorporating clean beauty into your routine, our playful Drunk Elephant Smoothie Quiz helps identify products that will make your skin sing. For those exploring the world of fragrances, Burberry's fragrance consultation service guides you to scents that resonate with your personal style and preferences. These personalized analyses aren't just services – they're how your beauty journey begins.

To further inspire your beauty exploration, we offer immersive experiences to arm you with the skills and insights to discover your individual style. Join us for makeup demonstrations that reveal the artistry behind your perfect look. Participate in Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Party to discover how to achieve that coveted glow. Attend Estée Lauder's demo to learn about the science behind skincare or book a session of Bobbi Brown's brow shaping classes to help you frame your unique features perfectly.

Your beauty should be as individual as you are. That's why we offer personalized experiences that turn your beauty products into one-of-a-kind treasures. Embark on your unique beauty journey with La Mer's "En Route to Renewal" pop up, where you can create a customized postcard to commemorate your personal travel stories. Continue your exploration of individuality with Jo Malone London, who has partnered with a much-loved global character: Paddington™ on a limited-edition scent Orange Marmalade, offering gifts and personalization services, creating memorable moments for any occasion.

Unique experiences from prestigious brands like Clé de Peau, Diptyque, EviDenS de Beauté, La Prairie, L'Occitane, NARS, Shiseido and more await your discovery at select DFS stores across our global network.

Exclusive Offers: Celebrate the Start of Your Unique Beauty Journey

Exclusive, limited-time offers are available to celebrate our 10th anniversary and your individual beauty journey. Indulge in travel-exclusive sets from iconic brands featuring the iconic Advanced Night Repair (ANR) from Estée Lauder's Wake Up Beautiful Set, Re-Nutriv Diamond Set and the renowned Crème de La Mer from The Replenishing Soothing Collection, carefully curated to enhance your personal beauty ritual. These exclusive sets provide a unique opportunity to experience these luxury brands' most celebrated products. DFS CIRCLE members can enjoy additional exclusive offers and complimentary gifts, adding an extra layer of luxury to your beauty exploration.

Join us in this celebration of personal beauty. Visit your nearest DFS store or explore www.DFS.com to begin or continue your journey to "Beauty Your Way." Let DFS be your guide as you discover, define, and declare your own beautiful truth.

*Activations, pop-ups, offers, gifts and services may vary per location. Visit DFS.com for the latest details.

Download high resolution image here.

