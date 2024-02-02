DFS Kicks Off 2024 "Liberate Your Inner Dragon" Lunar New Year Campaign with Exclusive "Where Art Meets Tradition: Red Paper Cutting Exhibition"- A Collaboration with the Internationally Renowned Hong Kong Arts Centre.

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with exceptionally curated gifts and exciting in-store happenings.

DFS welcomes the Year of the Dragon with the "Liberate Your Inner Dragon" Lunar New Year Campaign. With dragon symbolizing fortune and a vibrant spirit in traditional culture , DFS invites customers to treat themselves and their loved ones to thoughtful gifts that embody their wishes for prosperity and abundance while enjoying meaningful experiences that nurture the mind.

Drawing from the Chinese belief that displaying red paper cuttings brings good fortune, DFS has collaborated with the internationally renowned Hong Kong Arts Centre to create an exclusive set of red paper cuttings which will be used as in-store decorations. The series of intricate red paper-cutting masterpieces will also be exhibited exclusively in 13 DFS stores around the world.

Customers visiting the stores during the Lunar New Year are invited to create their own auspicious paper artworks with a special Lunar New Year prosperous papercraft set. Additionally, customers may share joy and blessings to family and friends using the limited-edition of DFS red packets, apart from choosing gifts for their loved ones from DFS's exceptionally curated selection this Lunar New Year.

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DFS Group, the world's leading luxury travel retailer, is delighted to launch their "Liberate Your Inner Dragon" campaign to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. With dragon symbolizing fortune and a vibrant spirit, DFS invites customers to treat themselves and their loved ones to thoughtful gifts that embody their wishes for prosperity and abundance while enjoying meaningful experiences that nurture the mind. Starting from now to February 29, 2024, customers can not only indulge themselves in the immersive retail shopping experiences curated by DFS, but also spread joy among their family by selecting gifts from DFS's extensive lineup of beauty brands and luxury products.

Experiencing the rich tapestry of heritage and artistic brilliance while shopping

DFS is celebrating Lunar New Year traditions through a special exhibition paying homage to red paper cutting- an art form dating back to when paper was invented over a thousand years ago. Recognised by UNESCO on the list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity", red paper cutting plays a significant role in traditional Lunar New Year decorations and blessings. In recent years, paper cutting has experienced a revival with a new generation of artists infusing modern elements into this ancient art form.

In support of preserving cultural heritage, local artists, and to continuously engage customers in meaningful experiences, DFS and the internationally renowned Hong Kong Arts Centre have collaborated to present "Where Art Meets Tradition: Red Paper Cutting Exhibition" exclusively at 13 DFS stores around the world. Inspired by DFS' campaign theme "Liberate Your Inner Dragon", three artists from Hong Kong Arts Centre have created 10 red paper cutting designs, featuring auspicious new year symbols and motifs inspired by legends surrounding dragons in Chinese culture. Click here for a preview of this unique exhibition.

Immersive cultural experiences for you and your family

In addition to the exclusive exhibition, DFS will also be hosting live red paper cutting demonstrations at selected stores where invited artists will showcase their paper cutting skills, and the masterpieces will be distributed to in-store customers as a form of blessing. Customers who make an in-store purchase at select stores may also be entitled to a gift of a Prosperous Papercraft set to inspire them to create their own New Year decoration. Please check in store for further details.

To further spread the festive cheer, customers who shop for Lunar New Year gifts curated by DFS from coveted global brands will receive a limited-edition pack of eight lucky red envelopes upon spending a specific amount in store.

Notes:

*Activations, gifts and campaign details may vary per location.

**Terms and conditions apply for the Prosperous Papercraft set and Red Packets. Selection may vary by location. While supplies last.

DFS: Your Personal Guide To The World Of Luxury

DFS Group is the world's leading luxury travel retailer. Established in Hong Kong in 1960, DFS Group continues to be a pioneer in global luxury travel retail, offering its customers a carefully curated selection of exceptional products from over 750 of the most desired brands. Its network consists of over 50 stores located in 15 major global airports and 21 downtown locations on 4 continents, as well as affiliate and resort locations. The Group is privately held and majority owned by the world's largest luxury conglomerate, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), alongside DFS co-founder and shareholder Robert Miller. DFS Group employs more than 6,000 people focused on creating inspiring omnichannel retail experiences for its customers and is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR with offices in Australia, Mainland China, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Macau SAR, New Zealand, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.dfs.com.

About T Galleria by DFS

T Galleria by DFS is the ultimate evolution of the original travel retail concept pioneered by DFS Group. The first downtown store opened in 1968 in Hong Kong, followed shortly thereafter by Honolulu and eventually expanding to 21 locations all over the world. Today, T Galleria by DFS has a presence in the United States of America, as well as across Asia, Europe, Oceania and the South Pacific regions. Linked to the notion of travel through the use of T for the Traveler, the brand stands for what customers have come to expect: an expertly curated assortment of the world's preferred luxury brands, exceptional retail environments, highly personalized services and unique experiences tailored to their specific needs as travelers. T Galleria by DFS enables travelers to realize their individual style, one journey at a time.

SOURCE DFS Group